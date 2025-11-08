Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

It’s never too late to save. Even saving and investing $50 a month can lead to serious wealth building in time.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • HOOPP’s Canadian Retirement Survey finds many Canadians stressed about retirement—59% fear they’ll never retire, 49% saved nothing in the past year, and inflation is squeezing household budgets.
  • It’s not too late: small, consistent savings can grow substantially over time (e.g., $50/month can compound to roughly $59k in 25 years at 10%), and dividend stocks like Pembina (TSX:PPL) offer income plus long-term growth potential.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Pembina Pipeline

If you feel like you’re behind on retirement savings, take heart — you’re far from alone, and there’s still time to turn things around. For the seventh consecutive year, the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) conducted its Canadian Retirement Survey, exploring how Canadians are preparing for retirement and how current economic pressures are shaping their confidence about the future.

The reality check: Canadians are feeling the pressure

The results were sobering. In HOOPP’s June report, 59% of unretired Canadians said they fear they’ll never be able to retire because of their financial situation. Nearly half — 49% — hadn’t set aside a single dollar for retirement in the past year, and 39% had never saved for retirement at all.

Inflation is weighing heavily on people’s minds. A striking 77% worry about rising prices eroding their ability to afford daily essentials, while 60% say they have no disposable income left after paying bills. The top concerns among unretired Canadians include the cost of living and the changing situation surrounding Canada-U.S. relations.

These numbers might sound grim, but they don’t tell the full story. The truth is, even small, consistent actions today can create surprising wealth over time — and it’s never too late to start.

Small steps, big results

Think you can’t afford to save? Even $50 a month can make a difference. If you were to invest that amount every month for 25 years and earn an average annual return of 10%, you’d end up with around $59,000 — just from small, steady contributions.

When your financial situation improves, scaling up your savings can accelerate your progress dramatically. Investing $500 a month under the same conditions would grow to roughly $590,000 over 25 years. 

Double that to $1,000 a month, and you’re looking at over $1.18 million — proof that consistency and time are your greatest allies.

A simple strategy: Invest for income and growth

For cash-strapped Canadians, one of the most practical ways to build retirement wealth is by investing in dividend-paying stocks. Dividends offer a reliable income stream that can be reinvested, compounding your returns over time.

Take Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), for example — a stalwart of the Canadian energy sector. Pembina provides essential energy infrastructure services through long-term, fee-based contracts that generate steady cash flows, even when energy prices fluctuate. The company moves, processes, and stores natural gas, liquids, and oil in North America.

At $52.52 per share at writing, Pembina offers an attractive 5.4% dividend yield, backed by two decades of dividend growth averaging nearly 5% annually. This year marks its fourth consecutive year of dividend increases, and analysts currently see roughly 12% near-term upside from today’s price.

Investor takeaway

Yes, the challenges are real — but so are the opportunities. Whether you can spare $50 or $500 a month, the key is to start now and stay consistent. With disciplined investing, reinvested dividends, and time on your side, retirement security is still within reach.

It’s not too late to catch up — but the sooner you begin, the better your future self will thank you.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

This 3% Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Safety Net

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a retirement safety net? Royal Bank of Canada offers stability, steady dividend growth, and global scale…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Retirement

This 3.3% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want steady retirement income? Meet the dividend stock: it’s reliable, inflation-resistant, and undervalued.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers a near‑8% monthly yield, diversified real‑estate and mortgage income, and conservative leverage – a steady…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three modest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks combine steady payouts with real growth catalysts that could drive capital gains.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $21,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $21,000 in your TFSA into a tax-free, income-generating portfolio by buying dividend growers and reinvesting for compounding.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada could be a long-term TSX bargain – a stronger, leaner carrier still trading below its pre‑pandemic highs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax‑free monthly income? SmartCentres REIT’s steady tenants and mixed‑use redevelopment make it a compelling TFSA income pick.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »