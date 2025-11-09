Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top Dividend Stocks for Yield-Loving Investors

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Yield-Loving Investors

Let’s dive into three of the top Canadian dividend stocks yield-hungry investors can buy and hold long term and sleep well at night doing so.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For yield-focused investors, dividend stocks like Suncor, Agnico Eagle, and Enbridge offer promising passive income opportunities with potential for capital appreciation.
  • Suncor excels in the energy sector with a resilient 4% yield, Agnico Eagle shines in gold mining despite a lower yield due to its stock surge, and Enbridge stands out with a substantial 5.6% yield amid the energy sector’s growth potential.

Yield-loving investors have plenty of dividend stocks, fixed income options, and other alternative assets to choose from. When building a portfolio for retirement, or simply having another passive income stream to supplement one’s lifestyle, dividend-paying equities can be a great place to start.

I personally prefer dividend stocks to most other forms of yield-bearing instruments out there due to the fact that such securities can increase in value over time, while providing dividend growth over some timeframe.

Without further ado, here are my three top picks for yield-loving investors looking to do just that right now.

Suncor

Oil and gas giant Suncor (TSX:SU) is a company I’d argue is best-in-class in its segment.

The western Canadian oil sands producer has seen consistent share price growth over the past five years, which happens to coincide with a period of time in which energy prices have been volatile. That’s not to say SU stock hasn’t been volatile over this timeframe – it has.

But Suncor’s size and scale have allowed the energy producer to continue to post profits even in quarters when we saw prices for Western Canadian Select drop, or the discount paid on WCS relative to WTI and other forms of crude widen.

That’s a function of Suncor having one of the best breakeven prices per barrel in the Canadian energy sector. For investors looking for a stock with a 4% dividend yield and capital appreciation upside, Suncor remains a top pick of mine.

Agnico Eagle

A more intriguing pick, at least of late, given where gold prices have gone, is Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM).

Shares of the dividend-paying gold miner have skyrocketed in recent years, surging from around $50 per share in most of 2023 and 2024 to more than $200 per share today.

So, investors who have stuck with this gold miner during thick and thin (I held shares back when this stock was Kirkland Lake, before it merged), have outperformed. Wish I still held this position, to say the least.

Now sporting a yield of just 1%, thanks in part to this share price surge, some dividend investors may be looking elsewhere for yield. However, Agnico’s mix of high-grade and high-volume mining operations make this company a top-tier player in a hot sector I think could still have more room to run. Those thinking long-term may be well-served by holding some allocation of Agnico here.

Enbridge

On the basis of upfront yield, I’d argue there are few better picks for long-term yield-hungry investors right now than Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

The North American pipeline powerhouse provides a current yield of 5.6%, which is notable given the stock’s rapid ascent higher in recent years.

Much like the other names on this list, Enbridge is back in focus as a top blue-chip dividend stock for investors looking to generate meaningful passive income over the long term. Pipelines aren’t going away anytime soon – we need the power and energy to support continued growth in the North American economy. And given the geopolitical environment of today, these pipelines could become even more valuable as global energy trade weakens.

For those bullish on these dynamics remaining in place (and perhaps becoming more entrenched), Enbridge is a top dividend stock idea worth considering on any dips.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have time-tested business models, generate consistent profitability, and pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier Canadian gold stock is a smart buy right now regardless of the investment amount.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Protect Your Investments With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to secure long-term capital gains.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX blue-chip stocks have paid and increased their dividends for decades and are likely to sustain their payouts over…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

An 8.12%-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Benefit After Recent Bank of Canada Rate Cuts

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is a dirt-cheap bargain after recent rate cuts, even amid considerable industry challenges.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Investors: How to Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

| Robin Brown

$20,000 can become an income-yielding machine. Here's a four-stock portfolio that could earn nearly $950 a year in cash.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Steps to Take if CPP Is Partial Replacement of Pre-Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways or can take steps to fill the CPP’s shortfall and boost retirement income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a $500/Monthly Dividend Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are two stellar REITs that pay monthly.

Read more »