Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Silver Stocks to Buy Now

2 of the Best Silver Stocks to Buy Now

For investors looking to gain access and exposure to silver miners, here are two of the top ways I’d recommend doing so right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Metals

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Silver, though often overshadowed by gold, remains a critical industrial metal with potential for growth, especially during economic booms, as it serves both as a store of value and a barometer of industrial demand.
  • Investors can capitalize on silver's growth potential through top companies like First Majestic Silver, with significant production growth and revenue, and Pan American Silver, noted for its diversified mining operations and strong financial projections.

In the world of precious metals investing, gold continues to be the top-performing asset, and the one investors spend most of their time thinking about. The thing is, silver and other precious metals often don’t get the love they deserve. And the spread between silver and gold (one of the most-watched in this space) has continued to remain historically wide.

While some have long called for such a gap to narrow, there are reasons why it hasn’t. Silver is often viewed as more of an industrial metal, because it is. Silver is used in the production of various consumer electronics goods and other key equipment that is cyclical in nature. When the economy is doing well, demand for silver surges, making this precious metal a barometer of industrial demand as well as a store of value.

That said, I’m of the view that silver’s essential status makes it a less volatile way to gain exposure to store-of-value assets. Here are two top ways I’d play this trade right now.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is one top silver mining stock I haven’t touched much on, but probably should have.

The company’s core operations in Mexico continue to produce impressive results. This past quarter, First Majestic reported revenue growth of 94% year-over-year, a truly incredible boom. This was driven mostly by a 76% rise in silver production growth, with the rest being fueled by higher silver prices overall.

That’s the kind of growth profile I like to see. First Majestic is one of those rare miners with the ability to ramp up production as prices rise. Thus, for those bullish on the rising price of silver continuing for some time to come, this company could have the best operational leverage to these trends. That’s a factor I think is under-appreciated, but could be one of the most important factors to price in.

With a strong balance sheet driven by operating cash flows of $115 million per quarter, this is a stock that should easily work its way out of the doldrums it found itself in during recent years.

Pan American Silver

I’m growing increasingly bullish on Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) as a top way for investors to play the long-term upside in precious metals and silver in particular.

The company’s stock chart above tells quite the story. Of the silver-focused miners out there, Pan American Silver is clearly viewed as a premier way to play this trade.

Now near five-year highs in terms of its stock price, Pan American is one of the more diversified miners in this space. The company has key operations domestically in Canada, with mines in Mexico and Peru rounding out its portfolio. And with the recent acquisition of the Juanicip mine, the company’s high-grade and high-production capacity has improved considerably.

With 23% free cash flow growth projected in coming years, this is a stock I think could have much more upside than other players in this space. For investors looking for a mix of geographic diversification and balance sheet strength, Pan American provides both in spades.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier Canadian gold stock is a smart buy right now regardless of the investment amount.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 22% from all-time highs, First Majestic is a TSX mining stock that offers you significant upside potential right…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Under $20 to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in under $20 TSX stocks such as Lightspeed and New Gold should help you deliver market-beating returns over the…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

As the yellow metal holds its ground, these two top Canadian gold stocks are turning that strength into shareholder returns.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Miners Are Booming: The 1 Stock You Need to Know About

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is one of the must-watch gold miners going into the year's end.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of Canada's top silver miners, and why these stocks are worth considering for those with long-term…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Metals and Mining Stocks

October Was a Huge Month for Copper Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

October’s copper rebound, sparked by mine disruptions and a softer dollar, sent miners higher, with Lundin Mining positioned to benefit…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Soaring Mining Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Rio is a TSX mining stock that has returned more than 200% to shareholders over the last 12 months. Is…

Read more »