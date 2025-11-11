Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » They’re Down More Than 23% This Year, So Are These Stocks a Bargain — or Buyer Beware?

They’re Down More Than 23% This Year, So Are These Stocks a Bargain — or Buyer Beware?

Both stocks appear to be cheap, but Constellation Software seems to be the better buy based on its track record of execution.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Both Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) are down over 23% in 2025 yet trade at notable analyst-implied discounts (Constellation ~37% undervalued; CGI ~23%).
  • Constellation is a deeper value play after AI fears and CEO Mark Leonard’s exit but with strong free cash flow and ~58% implied upside, while CGI’s weakness is operational/temporary with improving adjusted EPS, solid cash generation and ~30% implied upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Constellation Software

When the broader Canadian market surges more than 20% in a year, yet some large tech stocks tumble over 20%, investors have to ask: Is something fundamentally broken, or is the market offering a rare chance to buy quality at a discount? Two tech companies — Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) — have stumbled hard in 2025. Let’s see if their drops spell danger or opportunity.

Constellation Software: A rare dip in a long winning streak

Constellation Software has long been a darling of the Canadian market, compounding wealth through its disciplined mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) strategy. 

Yet even this market favourite isn’t immune to turbulence. The stock plunged more than 25% year to date, rattled first by investor anxiety about how artificial intelligence (AI) might reshape the software landscape, and then by news that founder and CEO Mark Leonard was stepping down from his role as president after 30 years due to health reasons.

Despite the leadership shock, Constellation’s fundamentals remain solid. Year to date, the company reported 15% revenue growth to US$8.45 billion, while net income slipped 6.3% to US$420 million and earnings per share (EPS) fell 9.9% to US$18.96. Crucially, free cash flow surged 27% to US$1.26 billion — a sign the business remains highly profitable beneath the headline volatility.

After this correction, Constellation trades at what analysts view as a steep discount, with the consensus price target implying roughly 37% undervaluation and potential upside of about 58% from its current price near $3,305 per share. 

The stock has multiplied sevenfold over the past decade, and if management can sustain its proven M&A engine, investors could still see annualized returns of 15–25% over the next few years. In short, this looks less like a collapse and more like a golden pause.

CGI: A resilient operator in a rough patch

CGI is another tech heavyweight on the TSX that has lost its footing this year, dropping over 23%. The reasons are less dramatic than Constellation’s — more operational than existential. The firm has struggled with slower organic growth compared to peers and restructuring costs in its Continental European operations, which are temporarily dragging results.

In its fiscal 2025 results, CGI reported 8.4% revenue growth to $15.9 billion. Net income slipped 2% to $1.66 billion, but adjusted earnings rose 6% to $1.87 billion, and adjusted EPS climbed 8.9% to $8.30. The company emphasized that in the fourth quarter, it delivered strong cash generation and double-digit EPS expansion, driven by AI-enhanced managed services and a share-buyback program.

Analysts estimate the shares are currently undervalued by about 23%, trading near $120 per share — implying a potential 30% upside. CGI’s solid balance sheet with an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+ and consistent execution of long-term earnings growth suggest its struggles should be short term.

Two quality names: One bigger bargain

Both Constellation Software and CGI have been punished this year, but not because their business models are failing. Their short-term earnings dips have compressed valuations to levels rarely seen in quality Canadian tech. For investors seeking long-term compounders, both stocks offer appeal — yet Constellation Software stands out as the deeper value play with the more proven compounding record.

Sometimes, the market’s biggest bargains are simply the market’s best stocks taking a breather. Investors just need to practice patience to give the business — and the stock — time to recover and thrive again.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks that have exposure to strong secular trends, such as Blackberry, have the potential for outsized returns.

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Canada’s AI Gold Rush Is Here — and These Companies Are at the Forefront 

| aditiganguly

The country isn't sitting on the sidelines anymore.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enghouse could be Canada’s next tech unicorn. It offers debt-free, acquisition-driven software compounding cash flow while paying a hefty dividend.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Could Be Canada’s Next Big Unicorn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to find Canada’s next tech unicorn? Look for fast-growing, mission-critical products with sticky revenue, WELL Health checks those boxes.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

This Oversold TSX Stock is So Cheap Its Ridiculous

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why CGI is an oversold TSX tech stock offering you significant upside potential over the next four years.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy First in November

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian growth stocks, and why long-term investors would be well-served by adding some exposure to…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Robin Brown

Shopify is a great Canadian tech success story. Here's another tech stock that could skyrocket in the years to come.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Pops 11% as Earnings Deliver “Rock Star” Results

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enjoying consistent quarterly growth on strong growth metrics, Lightspeed's rebound is real.

Read more »