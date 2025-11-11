After Monday’s strong rally, the TSX could extend gains at the open today as rising commodity prices and easing political tensions in the U.S. support sentiment.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 11

Canadian stocks started the new week on a solid note as surging commodity prices and hopes of an end to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown lifted market sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 404 points, or 1.4%, for the day to settle at 30,317 — posting its best single-day percentage gains since October 14.

Despite minor weakness in select industrial stocks, solid gains in other key sectors, such as mining, healthcare, and technology, helped drive the TSX higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Discovery Silver, Curaleaf Holdings, Aris Mining, and Endeavour Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 9.3%.

On the flip side, Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) slipped 4.5% to $88.89 per share, making it one of the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks. The weakness in PBH stock came despite the company reporting record third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) as well as raising its full-year sales guidance.

While Premium Brands’s total revenue jumped about 19% year over year to a record $2 billion last quarter, and adjusted EBITDA rose 12.4%, investors still seemed concerned by a downward revision in its full-year EBITDA guidance. Notably, the company lowered its 2025 adjusted EBITDA forecast to between $670 million and $680 million, citing ongoing cost inflation, especially related to beef. Despite this headwind, Premium Brands highlighted strong momentum in its U.S. sales and a robust pipeline of acquisitions. On a year-to-date basis, PBH stock is up 12.4%.

Bird Construction, Bausch Health, and Onex were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 3.2%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Barrick Mining, B2Gold, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and precious metals prices extended their gains in early Tuesday trading, setting the stage for another positive opening for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due, Canadian investors will continue to watch fresh progress on the U.S. political front, after the Senate passed a temporary funding deal late Monday to end the longest government shutdown in American history.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including CCL Industries, Orla Mining, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, CAE, NuVista Energy, Finning International, and Aya Gold & Silver, will release their third-quarter earnings reports today. These earnings updates could result in stock-specific moves and shape broader sector sentiment.

Market movers on the TSX today