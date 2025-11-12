Member Login
Home » Investing » Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

Lazy Investor: This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

Let’s dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be the dividend-paying growth stock investors are missing in their TFSA.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) offer Canadians a unique opportunity to invest after-tax capital for retirement with all growth withdrawn tax-free, making them ideal for high-growth stocks.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stands out as a top TFSA pick due to its growth-by-acquisition strategy and solid dividend yield, positioning it well for long-term growth in the fragmented convenience store sector.

Canadians’ ability to take advantage of tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) is something that shouldn’t be overlooked. Similar to the Roth IRA, the TFSA allows investors to put after-tax capital to work in this long-term savings account for retirement. And when one retires, all the growth that accumulated over years (and hopefully decades) can be withdrawn tax-free.

That means that companies with sky-high growth rates tend to be best positioned to be included in such retirement savings vehicles. For Canadian investors looking to put some capital to work in this account, focusing on the highest-growth stocks in the market is typically the way to go. Dividend stocks, on the other hand, may be better suited for other retirement accounts such as the RRSP.

With that said, there are a few dividend-paying growth stocks I think could fit in a TFSA. Here’s one of my top picks in the Canadian market and why.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Not necessarily known as a dividend stock, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) actually does pay a dividend yield.

Currently distributing $0.195 per quarter (amounting to a dividend yield around 1.1% at the time of writing), Couche-Tard’s growth prospects are complemented by some rather solid distributions that have grown over time.

And while Couche-Tard’s management team has mulled pulling this dividend in the past (in part to fund future acquisitions, and keep that growth capital in-house), long-term investors who have stuck with Couche-Tard have seen their returns bolstered by such a yield. That’s a part of the entire investing thesis around Couche-Tard which I think is under-appreciated.

Investors are still in this name for growth

That said, I’d still argue that this convenience store and gas station conglomerate is still widely viewed as a growth-by-acquisition opportunity, not a dividend play. That’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon.

In consolidating a very fragmented sector, with the majority of gas stations and convenience stores still small mom-and-pop operations (either one-offs or small chains), there’s plenty of room for long-term growth to continue. And while the chart above shows a story of a company that seems to have slowing growth (and deal growth has indeed slowed), I do think a re-acceleration on this front, particularly at better prices (if we do see a downturn), could provide even better returns for those thinking long term.

Thus, I think ATD stock is looking like a strong buy here. This is a stock I will continue to focus on as a big picture TFSA opportunity, until that thesis is broken.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Total Returns: 1 Discounted Dividend Stock to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX energy stock has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Investors Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly paycheque? Exchange Income delivers reliable monthly dividends backed by diversified, acquisition-driven cash flow, and disciplined management.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively safe stock with a good dividend growth track record.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: Create $1,000/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly, tax-free retirement top-up? Granite REIT offers steady, inflation-resistant income from industrial properties that pairs well with CPP.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want safety and yield? Labrador Iron Ore Royalty delivers steady, high dividends tied to durable iron-ore royalties and…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks Perfect for a Time of Low Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for boosting your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Best 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Build a reliable dividend portfolio with five TSX names across energy, utilities, and REITs that deliver steady yields and growth.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

With a growing footprint and reliable monthly payouts, this Canadian REIT looks like a solid buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors.

Read more »