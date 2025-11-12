Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 12

Following a three-day rally, the TSX could take a breather at the open today with investors watching the U.S. shutdown vote and fresh earnings.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX gained 0.3% on Tuesday, backed by hopes of a U.S. government reopening and strength in real estate, healthcare, and energy sectors.
  • Top performers included Kelt Exploration and Altus Group, the latter benefiting from rising European commercial property values.
  • A flat start is expected today as TSX investors watch U.S. political developments and several TSX-listed companies announce their earnings.

Canadian equities climbed for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as rising hopes of a U.S. government reopening and firm commodity prices continued to support investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 93 points, or 0.3%, to close at 30,409, extending its recent upward momentum.

Despite intraday weakness in technology, consumer staples, and utility stocks, strong performance in other key sectors such as real estate, healthcare, and energy more than offset the drag, keeping the TSX in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Kelt Exploration, Bausch Health, and Vermilion Energy were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 4.4%.

Shares of Altus Group (TSX:AIF) also climbed by 3.8% after the company revealed encouraging insights from its third-quarter analysis of European commercial property trends. Altus reported that commercial property values across its pan-European dataset rose for a fifth straight quarter, gaining 2.9% year over year.

This increase in Altus Group’s commercial property values was largely driven by stronger cash flow fundamentals, which contributed roughly 2.6% to the annual gain, while improved investor sentiment added the rest. The broad-based recovery across sectors also helped lift optimism around its market intelligence capabilities. Despite the recent recovery, Altus stock is still down over 10% on a year-to-date basis.

Despite the broader market optimism, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Energy Fuels, Ivanhoe Mines, and Curaleaf slipped by over 4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Cenovus Energy, Manulife Financial, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Wednesday, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on how U.S. lawmakers handle a high-stakes vote in Washington that could end the country’s longest-ever federal government shutdown.

Meanwhile, as the third-quarter earnings season continues in full swing, several TSX-listed companies, including Manulife Financial, Power Corporation of Canada, Northland Power, Bird Construction, SmartCentres REIT, Element Fleet Management, Boyd Group, Hudbay Minerals, and Loblaw, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, Vermilion Energy, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 11

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s strong rally, the TSX could extend gains at the open today as rising commodity prices and easing political…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After two weeks of losses, the TSX could open higher today as firmer metals prices lift mining stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After Thursday’s sharp drop, TSX investors will closely watch the latest October jobs report and more corporate earnings today.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stock Market

What’s Going on With BCE Stock After Q3 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE stock is on the move today after the telecom giant delivered a solid earnings beat and free cash flow…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a broad-based recovery, the TSX could stay positive at the open today with overnight gains in metals and earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding below 30,000, the TSX may find support from recovering oil and precious metals prices at the open today…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may face early pressure from weak commodities today, with investors turning their focus to a busy earnings slate.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a six-month winning streak, the TSX may remain muted at the open today with more earnings and monetary policy…

Read more »