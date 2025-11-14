Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for +$30 Monthly Income

Are you looking to get a monthly boost of passive income? Here’s how investing $10,000 across four stocks could earn you $32.80 of monthly income.

The TSX is a great place to search for stocks that produce monthly passive income. Canada has plenty of infrastructure, energy, real estate, utility, and telecom stocks that pay attractive yields.

Most stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, if you want monthly income, you will have to do a bit more digging. If you want a head start, here is a four-stock portfolio of monthly dividend stocks that you could buy with $10,000. This portfolio could earn as much as $32.80 of dividend income every month.

Industrial real estate for monthly income

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a great way to own a high-quality mix of industrial real estate while earning a monthly income stream. Granite owns 134 income properties and six development sites across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Its institutional-grade logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing properties are well-located and in high demand. Its occupancy is sitting over 97% today. Despite economic uncertainty in 2025, the REIT has done a great job leasing up new developments and filling up vacancies.

Granite stock yields 4.6% today after a recent distribution increase. A $2,500 investment in Granite would earn $9.46 monthly, or $37.84 annually.

A top defensive retail portfolio

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) is another REIT, but in a different asset class. It operates grocery-anchored retail properties across Canada.

Its properties are very well-located and tend to be urban centrepieces. Likewise, these centres are anchored by Canada’s top grocery and essential service retailers (like pharmacies, value stores, daily products, and banks). It has over 97% occupancy, and rental growth has annually been around 4%.

It’s a very defensive REIT, but it also pays a nice 4.6% yield. A $2,500 investment would earn $9.56 of monthly income, or $114.81 annualized.

Retirement properties are a huge trend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is both a REIT and an operating business for monthly income. It is Canada’s largest retirement community operator with over 25,000 suites in its portfolio.

Chartwell had a rough stint during COVID-19, but it has performed exceptionally well in the past two years. Occupancy has risen from 85.7% in December 2023 to nearly 95% in November.

There is a wave of baby boomers retiring and looking for no maintenance and the option for care if necessary. It is a massive long-term tailwind for Chartwell.

After a 32% rise in its stock this year, Chartwell’s yield has compressed to 3%. A $2,500 investment would earn $6.41 of monthly income, or $76.86 annualized.

A diversified corporation with growing monthly income

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is the only non-real estate play in this mix for monthly income. The company provides specialized airlines for northern communities, airline components, airplane leasing, environmental mats, specialty component manufacturing, and high-rise windows.

It’s a diverse mix, but the thing that ties these businesses together is their niche specialization that tends to require operating expertise. It’s a competitive advantage. Exchange has built its platform through acquisition. However, now the sum of its parts is really working together to help it win larger and larger opportunities.

Overall, for a mix of growth and monthly income, this is an intriguing stock. Exchange stock yields 3.6% after a recent 5% dividend increase. A $2,500 investment would earn $7.36 monthly, or $88.32 annualized.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Granite REIT $77.28 32 $0.2958 $9.46 Monthly First Capital REIT $19.25 129 $0.074 $9.56 Monthly Chartwell Retirement Residences $19.82 126 $0.051 $6.41 Monthly Exchange Income Corp. $76.56 32 $0.23 $7.36 Monthly

Prices as of November 13, 2025