This 4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This high-quality Canadian stock offers a reliable dividend and long-term growth potential, and trades ultra-cheap in this environment.

Daniel Da Costa
Key Points

  • Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is Canada’s largest residential REIT and a reliable monthly-dividend payer, trading near its 52‑week low with a current yield above 4%.
  • It’s trading cheaply (forward P/FFO ~14.9 vs five‑year avg ~19.6), is buying back shares, and stands to benefit from falling rates—supporting potential margin improvement and dividend growth.
Dividend stocks are often some of the most important businesses you’ll own in your portfolio. A high-quality company that pays a reliable dividend, offers a significant yield, and has strong long-term growth potential is a business you can have confidence owning for years. And when these stocks return capital to investors every month rather than every quarter, they become even more attractive.

Long-term investing is all about letting time do the work for you and allowing your capital to compound. Monthly dividend stocks help accelerate that process because receiving income every month instead of every quarter gives you the chance to reinvest quicker, putting your money back to work sooner and boosting the compounding potential of your portfolio.

In Canada, investors can consider several different monthly dividend stocks, but one of the best sectors to start with is in real estate.

Real estate companies make excellent monthly dividend stocks because they have well-established, reliable and defensive businesses, plus they generate significant cash flow every single month.

So, if you’re looking for a top monthly dividend stock to buy today, here’s why Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is one you’ll want to check out right now.

CAPREIT’s current discount makes it one of the best dividend stocks to buy now

When it comes to buying and holding stocks for the long haul, as much as an attractive valuation can be compelling, first and foremost, the business has to be top-notch.

Canadian Apartment Properties (CAPREIT) is one of the best monthly dividend stocks to buy because it’s a massive $6 billion business in one of the most defensive sectors of the economy. CAPREIT is the largest residential REIT in Canada, with tens of thousands of units diversified all across the country.

This makes it an incredibly reliable business and an ideal monthly dividend stock to buy now and hold for the long haul.

And the best part for investors is that CAPREIT currently trades near the bottom of its 52-week range. So, not only can you buy one of the best REITs in Canada at a discount, but with the stock trading so cheaply, its dividend yield has also climbed above 4%.

When will CAPREIT’s share price turn around?

Although CAPREIT is a high-quality and reliable business that you can have confidence owning for the long haul, like many real estate stocks, it has been affected by higher interest rates over the last few years, which has weighed on its profitability.

So, with interest rates now on the decline, CAPREIT should start to see its margins improve, which could not only lead to higher earnings, it should eventually translate to more dividend growth.

Furthermore, with the stock trading so cheaply, the REIT is actively buying back shares. For example, CAPREIT is currently trading at a forward price-to-funds-from-operations (P/FFO) ratio of just 14.9 times. That’s well below its five-year average forward P/FFO ratio of 19.6 times.

Furthermore, not only is its dividend yield slightly above 4% at the time of writing, but that’s also significantly higher than its five-year average forward dividend yield of 3.1%.

Therefore, while one of the best and most reliable Canadian real estate stocks trades cheaply and continues to offer an attractive monthly dividend, it’s easily one of the best investments passive income seekers can make today.

