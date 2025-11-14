Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want A 5% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Want A 5% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

These three quality dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Telus offer dividend yields above 5%, providing stable passive income and reduced sensitivity to market volatility in the low-interest-rate environment.
  • With strategic investments and robust growth initiatives, these companies are well-positioned to maintain and potentially increase their dividend payouts, making them attractive options for long-term investors seeking a reliable income stream.

Last month, the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%. In this low-interest-rate environment, investors should consider adding quality dividend stocks to their portfolios to generate stable and attractive passive income. Thanks to their regular payouts, these companies also tend to be less sensitive to market volatility, providing greater stability for investors. With that in mind, here are three top TSX stocks that currently offer dividend yields above 5%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a significant oil and natural gas producer with operations concentrated in Western Canada, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. Its diversified and well-balanced asset base, combined with efficient operations, allows the company to maintain a lower breakeven point than many of its peers, supporting strong profitability and robust cash flows. These healthy cash flows have enabled CNQ to increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years at an impressive annualized rate of 21%, while its forward dividend yield stands at 5.2%.

Meanwhile, CNQ continues to grow its asset base through a planned capital investment of $6.6 billion this year, which includes an additional $690 million of unbudgeted net acquisition capital. The company also plans to invest $6.4 billion next year to enhance its production capabilities further. With these investments, management anticipates a 3% increase in output in 2026 compared to 2025. Given its substantial and high-quality reserves, these expansion initiatives could enhance both revenue and earnings, thereby strengthening the company’s ability to continue increasing its dividend.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) operates a pipeline network that transports oil and natural gas through a tolling framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts. Besides, it provides regulated utility services and produces renewable energy through facilities supported by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

It earns around 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) from contracted businesses, while 80% of its adjusted EBITDA is inflation-indexed. Therefore, its financials are less susceptible to economic cycles and market volatility, generating healthy and predictable cash flows that facilitate consistent dividend payouts. Meanwhile, Enbridge has paid dividends for the 70 previous years and has also raised its dividend at an annualized rate of 9% since 1995. It currently offers a forward dividend yield of 5.6%.

Moreover, the Calgary-based energy company continues to expand its asset base through its annual capital investment of $9 billion to $10 billion. Along with these expansions, Enbridge’s improving financial position, with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.8, can support its future dividend growth.

Telus

My final pick is Telus (TSX:T), which has raised its dividend numerous times since launching its multi-year dividend growth program in May 2011. Telecom companies generate a significant portion of their revenue from recurring sources, providing strong and stable cash flows that support higher dividend payouts. Telus currently offers an impressive forward dividend yield of 8.1%.

Meanwhile, demand for telecommunications services continues to rise amid increasing digitization, the expansion of remote work, and the growth of e-learning – factors that broaden Telus’s addressable market. The company plans to invest roughly $70 billion over the next five years to enhance its 5G and broadband networks, develop artificial intelligence data centres, and support various technology initiatives. It is also expanding its healthcare segment through strategic investments, innovative product launches, broader sales channels, and disciplined cost management.

Given these strong growth drivers, Telus expects to increase its dividend by 3–8% annually through 2028, making it an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how your dividend stocks may be impacted by interest rate cuts and how to use the situation to your…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $35,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a passive-income portfolio takes patience and the right stocks. Here’s a trio of options to get started with today.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

This 4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian stock offers a reliable dividend and long-term growth potential, and trades ultra-cheap in this environment.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Turn $20K Into a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $20,000 to become a growing, tax-efficient income machine? Transcontinental’s 4.6% yield and packaging pivot make it a steady dividend…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks to Own for Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for the past 25 years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth Plan: This Single Canadian Stock Could Make Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Badger Infrastructure is a dominant hydro-vac provider with steady cash flow and modest dividends, a TFSA-friendly compounder for patient investors.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy with $1,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two Canadian stocks that could be the easiest long-term…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Profits

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of the best dividend stocks Canada has to offer, and why investors would do well to…

Read more »