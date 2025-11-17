Member Login
Home » Investing » How Many Bank of Nova Scotia Shares You Need for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income?

How Many Bank of Nova Scotia Shares You Need for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income?

Investing in BNS stock will enable shareholders create a passive-income stream and benefit from long-term capital gains.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) stock has delivered impressive returns, surging almost 25% since November 2024, with a current dividend yield of 4.7%
  • The bank's strategic transformation, focusing on customer primacy and value-driven growth, has resulted in improved revenue growth, enhanced return on equity in International Banking, and increased market share in its Canadian division.
  • BNS stock is projected to experience significant earnings growth over the next few years, with the potential for a 33% price gain and up to 50% cumulative returns, including dividends, by 2029.

Canadian banks have delivered steady returns over the past year, thanks to falling interest rates and a resilient economy. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock has surged almost 25% since November 2024 and is up 60% in the past decade. After we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 170% since November 2015.

Despite these inflation-beating returns, BNS stock offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.7%, given its payout of $4.32 per share in fiscal 2025 (ended in October 2025). So, to earn $1,000 in annual dividends, you need to own 232 shares of BNS worth $21,960.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bank of Nova Scotia$94.65232$1.08$250.56Quarterly

In 2015, BNS stock paid shareholders an annual dividend of $2.72 per share. Therefore, you would need to purchase 368 shares of the banking giant, valued at $22,313. to earn $1,000 in annual dividends. Today, 368 shares of BNS would help you earn $1,736 in annual dividends, enhancing the yield at cost to almost 8%.

Let’s see if BNS stock is still a good buy right now.

The bull case of investing in BNS stock

Bank of Nova Scotia reported solid third-quarter results, which sent the stock surging 7%, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 2020.

The Canadian bank is seven quarters into a strategic transformation focused on customer primacy and shifting from volume-based growth to value-driven relationships. This approach is starting to pay off as the bank demonstrates its ability to optimize the balance sheet while still driving revenue growth across key business segments.

The commercial bank maintained its loan levels while its pretax pre-provision profit increased. Global Banking and Markets reduced its balance sheet by 14%, yet it saw fees jump 29%.

International Banking has grown its income and improved the return on equity by 350 basis points over the past two years, despite a relatively flat balance sheet. This optimization lays the foundation for profitable growth ahead as Scotiabank works toward meeting its medium-term targets set at its investor day.

Canadian Banking showed signs of improvement after years of underperformance compared to its peers. The division currently has a return on equity (ROE) gap of approximately 500 basis points compared to its competitors, and management is addressing this through enhanced service, improved sales effectiveness, and product innovation.

Its deposit market share in day-to-day banking rose 70 basis points year over year, while savings grew by $1.6 billion. The small business segment is expanding at twice the market rate, although the bank still ranks fifth in this segment, compared to RBC, which is number one.

Credit quality delivered positive surprises in the quarter as impaired loan provisions came in below guidance, driven by improvements in the Canadian retail book. The auto portfolio showed significant improvement as problem cohorts from 2022 and 2023 age out of the system.

Management expressed confidence that impaired provisions will decline throughout 2026, though it maintained a cautious stance for the fourth quarter given ongoing trade uncertainty.

International Banking continues its transition from volume to primacy, segmenting clients into affluent and high-net-worth categories while building out cash management capabilities.

The bank completed its exit from Central America and Colombia, merged operations into Davivienda, and sold its CrediScotia microfinance business in Peru. Management expects modest growth to resume in 2026 now that this optimization phase is largely complete, with expansion coming from both assets and liabilities.

Is BNS stock still undervalued?

BNS stock is forecast to expand adjusted earnings from $6.47 per share in fiscal 2024 to almost $10 per share in fiscal 2029. In this period, its dividend per share is projected to increase from $4.24 to $4.87.

If BNS stock is priced at 12.5 times forward earnings, which is similar to its current multiple, it should gain over 33% over the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 50%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be the Best Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank’s 2025 turnaround, deep discount, and 5.8% yield make it a contrarian bank pick with meaningful upside for patient…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

OSFI to Big Banks: Take Smart Risks and Expand Lending

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OSFI will soon adjust guidelines for commercial lending so that Canadian big banks can unlock up to $1 trillion…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

How Many TD Bank Shares You Need for $1,000 in Annual Dividends?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank remains a top TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of almost 4% in November 2025.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Opinion: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank stands out this November as a deep-value bank with a near 4.8% yield and international exposure that could drive…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Stocks for Beginners

Can TD Stock Keep Beating the Market?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD’s U.S. scale, conservative lending, and reliable dividend give it the kind of steady edge that could keep the stock…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Bank Stocks Aren’t Done Rallying: Here’s 1 With Big Dividends and Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC could be one of the best bank bargains as earnings stabilize, rates ease, and dividend support meets upside potential.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Big Banks, Big Gains: How Inflation Can Actually Benefit Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big banks are known for many things, but benefiting from inflation isn’t one of them. Here's what a big…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Bank Stocks

Why 2026 Could Be a Massive Year for Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Joey Frenette

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) looks like a great buy for dividend hunters.

Read more »