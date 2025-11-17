Where to Invest $5,000 in November

Looking to invest in November? These two names could deliver strong returns over the next three to five years!

For investors with fresh capital to put to work this month, the backdrop is both enticing and unnerving. Stocks have historically outperformed every major asset class over the long run, yet the market now sits near all-time highs — a point when caution, discipline, and selectivity matter most.

Rather than chasing whatever has recently surged, November is an ideal moment to lean into value: buying solid businesses temporarily trading at discounted prices.

Value plays don’t usually reward investors overnight, but with patience, they can become some of the most profitable opportunities in a diversified portfolio.

Below are two Canadian stocks that are compelling candidates for a $5,000 investment in November.

1. Brookfield Asset Management: A global giant on sale

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the world’s premier alternative asset managers, and after falling roughly 21% from its 52-week high, the stock now offers investors a rare chance to buy into a powerhouse at a marked-down price.

BAM oversees more than US$1 trillion in assets across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit — a scale few can match.

This enormous platform generates consistent, growing base management and advisory fees, totaling US$2.5 billion year to date, up 16% from a year ago.

Beyond these reliable revenues, BAM also earns lucrative performance fees when it meets or exceeds return targets for its clients, adding a powerful kicker to earnings during strong market cycles.

What sets Brookfield apart is not just its size but its execution. Its fundraising capabilities remain among the strongest in the industry, and its ability to source, negotiate, and operate complex global assets has helped it deliver attractive returns for decades.

Management is targeting annual earnings growth of around 20% over the next five years and beyond — an ambitious target, yet one that aligns with the company’s historical performance and long runway for global expansion.

Trading near $71 per share at writing, Brookfield offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%. Since its 2022 spinoff, it has raised its dividend at an impressive 16.9% annual rate.

Analysts estimate the stock is currently priced at roughly a 12% discount to fair value, making it a good opportunity for both income seekers and long-term growth investors.

goeasy: A high-growth contrarian bet

In a very different corner of financial services sits goeasy (TSX:GSY), a company known for its rapid growth, generous dividends, and volatility.

The stock is currently down more than 40% from its high after a mix of economic pressures, rising loan losses, and a short-seller report in September created a wave of pessimism.

Yet the long-term case for goeasy remains intact. The company serves a segment of borrowers who are routinely overlooked by traditional banks — a segment that tends to persist regardless of market conditions.

Over the past decade, this business model has helped goeasy grow its dividend at a remarkable 30% compound annual rate. Its earnings may dip this year, but analysts still expect substantial recovery ahead.

At around $122 per share and yielding about 4.8%, the stock comes with notable risk but also outstanding upside potential. Analysts see more than 70% near-term upside, while the stock’s historical average valuation implies over 50% upside.

How to deploy $5,000 today

An approach to balance risk might involve allocating about $3,000 to BAM and $2,000 to goeasy. More cautious investors could start with half positions — $1,500 and $1,000, respectively — and add on further dips.

In a market marked by uncertainty, selectively buying solid companies at discounted prices may be the smartest move you make this November.