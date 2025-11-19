How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $150,000

Consider adding these two TSX growth stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re in search of long-term financial freedom.

Stock market investing is considered an excellent way to maximize your savings and achieve long-term financial freedom. Contrary to what many of the uninitiated feel, you don’t need a massive amount of money to start investing in the stock market . With a disciplined approach to investing, plenty of patience, and a bit of luck, you can get 10-fold returns on your initial investment.

While there is no guarantee that you can turn $15,000 into $150,000, it is not entirely impossible. The TSX boasts plenty of growth stocks that have delivered multi-fold returns to Canadians who invested at the right time. Today, I will discuss two TSX growth stocks that have the kind of potential to give you around 10-fold returns in the long run.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a $50.04 billion market capitalization tech stock that has, until recently, been on a stellar run. As of this writing, CLS stock trades for $435 per share, down 12.51% from November 5, 2025. The much-dreaded volatility in the stock market has finally come around, and growth stocks are showing signs of it.

A downturn like this might seem alarming to newer investors. However, savvier and more experienced investors will look at it as an opportunity to buy low. Some might consider waiting for the stock to bottom out before they start investing, but timing the market doesn’t always work. It might be better to start nibbling at the stock as it declines further and further.

The supply chain solutions provider is a fundamentally solid business, and the current downturn might largely be due to overall market sentiment. I think it might be the best time to start adding the stock to your self-directed portfolio.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a $2.64 billion market-cap giant in the Canadian tech space. The company is an omni-channel e-commerce enabling company that provides a Software-as-a-Service platform to its clients. The company’s customers rely on its platform to engage with end-consumers, manage operations, process payments, and grow their businesses.

The downturn in the stock market across the board has not spared Lightspeed Commerce stock. As of this writing, the stock trades for $16.97 per share. It is down by 10.59% from November 5, 2025, and by 36.20% from its 52-week high. The business itself has been doing well, especially with its adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer new tools to its clients.

The downturn might continue for a while, but I think it presents a good opportunity for investors to capitalize on a bargain that can deliver substantial long-term returns.

Foolish takeaway

It is very important to remember that there is no way to guarantee multi-fold returns on your investment in the stock market. Trying to time the market or chasing trends can get you such returns, but it carries a lot of risk. The real key to success is the ability to identify fundamentally strong businesses that can grow earnings and revenue consistently.

Even the best investments are not risk-free. However, stocks with solid underlying businesses that operate in niches with substantial long-term potential have the best chance of being the winners you seek for your self-directed investment portfolio. To this end, Celestica stock and Lightspeed Commerce stock can be excellent investments to consider.