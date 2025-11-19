Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 19

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 19

With the TSX hitting a fresh one-week low, investors will watch Metro’s earnings and the U.S. Fed’s meeting minutes for signs of relief.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • Canadian stocks fell Tuesday amid concerns over AI stock valuations and economic uncertainty, with the TSX losing another 40 points.
  • Despite Northland Power's new deal with Shell, investors remained unimpressed, extending the stock’s month-to-date decline to nearly 31%.
  • Minor overnight gains in metals prices suggest a positive start for TSX mining stocks today, while Metro’s earnings and U.S. Fed meeting minutes could sway market sentiment.

Canadian stocks continued to decline for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns about the overvaluation of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks and broader economic uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by another 40 points to settle at 30,036 — reaching its lowest closing level in over a week.

Even as consistent recovery in crude oil prices drove TSX-listed energy stocks higher, sharp losses in many other key sectors, including industrials, technology, and consumer discretionary, dragged the broader market benchmark lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Northland Power (TSX:NPI) fell 4.1% to $17.73 apiece, making them among the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day. This selloff in NPI stock came even after the Toronto-based power producer announced a new five‑year power purchase agreement with Shell for roughly one‑third of the output from its Nordsee One offshore wind farm.

While the deal locks in pricing and provides clearer revenue visibility once the current German renewable-energy regime steps down in 2027, Northland’s investors still seemed underwhelmed that the agreement doesn’t begin until mid-2027 and that it isn’t an immediate financial catalyst. After the recent weakness, NPI stock has lost nearly 31% of its value so far in November.

Capstone Copper, Telus, and AtkinsRéalis were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by at least 4%.

Nevertheless, Superior Plus, Birchcliff Energy, Peyto Exploration & Development, and CES Energy climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Enbridge, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices were largely bullish in early trading on Wednesday, pointing to a slightly higher open for TSX mining stocks today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, scheduled for release this afternoon. The minutes could offer new insights into policymakers’ views on inflation and the potential timing of more interest rate cuts in the coming quarters, which may influence sentiment across both U.S. and Canadian equity markets.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Metro will announce its latest quarterly results today. Bay Street analysts expect the Montréal-based food and pharmacy firm to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the September quarter, with $5.1 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, Superior Plus, TELUS, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s pullback, the TSX might remain range-bound today as markets look ahead to key economic data later in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After a volatile week, the TSX could open cautiously today as investors await Canada’s latest inflation data for policy clues.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stock Market

Top Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for stocks that could have a huge bounce back in 2026? Check out these three quality growth…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Following its biggest one-day decline in over six months, the TSX could open on a volatile note today as oil…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX might build on its record-breaking streak at the open today as investors watch U.S. inflation data and another…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Following a three-day rally, the TSX could take a breather at the open today with investors watching the U.S. shutdown…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 11

| Jitendra Parashar

After Monday’s strong rally, the TSX could extend gains at the open today as rising commodity prices and easing political…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After two weeks of losses, the TSX could open higher today as firmer metals prices lift mining stocks.

Read more »