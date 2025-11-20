RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

The RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart place for long-term investments. While any investment inside the account is not taxable, any withdrawal from the account is. As a result, you want to think about holding your investments and cash in the account for the long term.

You want to think long-term for retirement when you invest with an RRSP

Retirement would be an ideal time to think about withdrawing from the RRSP. Since you aren’t making much income in retirement, your taxable rate on withdrawals will be minimal as well.

The good news for the meantime is that inside the RRSP you can invest in dividend stocks, earn income, and reinvest the proceeds into buying more dividend stocks. The more dividend stocks you own means the more dividend income you can earn. This creates a compounding cycle that can create substantial wealth over time.

You can accelerate that compounding when you choose dividend stocks that regularly grow their dividends. Their dividends are compounding and so is your portfolio. It can really supercharge your income strategy.

If you are looking for some quality Canadian dividend growth stocks, here are two to look at adding to an RRSP.

A stock for growth, income, and income growth

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) is a nice stock for an RRSP. It has good history of growing its business and its dividend. In fact, it has raised its dividend 18 times over the past 20 years or so.

The company operates a mix of essential service businesses. While aviation and aerospace are its largest segments, it has a mix of manufacturing and industrial service businesses as well.

The company is operating on all cylinders. Major infrastructure spending in Canada, as well as a focus on defence and Arctic sovereignty are all major themes that should support organic growth.

The company has a good record of seeking out accretive acquisitions. That provides another lever for growth in the coming years. For a combination of growth and income, this stock is attractive today. It yields 3.6% right now.

A real estate stock to hold for decades in an RRSP

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a great long-term dividend stock for an RRSP. This is one of Canada’s best REITs for several reasons. First, it has 15 years of consecutive annual distribution growth. In the past 10 years, its dividend has risen nearly 50%.

Second, even after distributions, the company is generating strong excess cash that it can deploy into acquisitions, share buybacks, or debt reduction.

Thirdly, the REIT has great quality assets that are diversified across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. It has 97% occupancy and an average term of 5-plus years.

Lastly, the REIT has a very prudent management team that has maintained a sector-leading balance sheet. It may not be the fastest-growing stock, but you collect a nice 4.7% distribution yield that is paid out on a monthly basis.

The Foolish takeaway

The RRSP is a great place to put stocks that you plan to hold until retirement. Look for a mix of growth and dividend growth to maximize the power of tax-free compounding inside your RRSP. Stocks like Exchange Income and Granite REIT offer an attractive mix of gains and income for a patient long-term investor.