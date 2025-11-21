Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing Down

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing Down

These three TSX stocks are not only some of the best performers this year, but they are also some of the best to buy now and hold for years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
hot air balloon in a blue sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 2025’s market split has favoured high‑quality growth names and dependable dividend stocks, as investors rotate into reliability amid economic uncertainty.
  • Standouts: Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) ~+90% YTD on strong revenue/EPS growth; Dollarama (TSX:DOL) ~+41% YTD as a defensive discount retailer; Fortis (TSX:FTS) ~+22% YTD as a reliable utility benefiting from lower rates.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aritzia

Throughout 2025, especially in recent weeks, we’ve seen a huge divergence in the performance of many TSX stocks.

Some growth and dividend stocks have been on a roll all year, while others have struggled and seen their share prices decline.

And while much of the performance has been industry specific, for example, gold stocks have been some of the top performers all year, the quality of stocks that are gaining versus selling off is also telling in this environment.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best TSX stocks to consider adding to your portfolio for the long haul, here are three of the best to buy now that are showing no signs of slowing down.

Two of the best growth stocks on the TSX

Throughout the year, one of the biggest themes in the investing space has been uncertainty. Uncertainty about trade wars and their impact on inflation and the economy. Uncertainty about interest rate cuts and uncertainty about the state of the economy.

And while uncertainty can often incentivize investors to turn to more defensive stocks, it also incentivizes investors to look for quality.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that two of the best stocks on the TSX in 2025, that continue to show no signs of slowing down, are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL), two impressive retail companies.

However, while both stocks are retailers, their core businesses are much different. For example, Dollarama is one of the best growth stocks in Canada, but as a discount retailer, it can also naturally see an increase in demand for its shares as uncertainty increases.

Investors know that a worsening economic environment can actually benefit Dollarama as more consumers look to stretch their budgets and save money on household essentials.

Therefore, while it’s still impressive that Dollarama has gained 41% so far year-to-date, it’s not at all surprising.

More growth ahead

The fact that Aritzia, a consumer discretionary stock, continues to rally is certainly much more impressive.

Aritzia is one of the most impressive and consistent growth stocks you can buy as it rapidly expands its operations across North America. In fact, even with a market cap of more than $11 billion, Aritzia continues to grow its sales and profitability.

For example, this year analysts estimate its revenue will jump by over 22%, while its normalized earnings per share are expected to jump by nearly 36%, showing why it’s one of the best growth stocks on the TSX.

So, even with all the uncertainty in the economy this year, it’s no surprise that the vertically integrated design house is up over 90% so far year-to-date.

One of the most reliable stocks in Canada

Although two top growth stocks like Dollarama and Aritzia are some of the top-performing TSX stocks this year, the high level of economic uncertainty means that ultra-reliable stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) have also been climbing higher.

Fortis is a utility stock that’s known by many investors as one of the safest and most reliable stocks in Canada, especially for dividend investors.

So, the fact that Fortis has rallied by nearly 22% this year, roughly double the pace at which it has grown over the long haul, is to be expected.

Furthermore, not only are investors rotating some of their cash into reliable businesses like Fortis, but as a high-quality dividend stock that uses tonnes of debt to fund its operations, Fortis is also benefiting from lower interest rates.

As interest rates are lowered and yields fall, stock prices naturally climb higher for these dividend stocks, making now the ideal time to buy Fortis, if you are looking to shore up your portfolio, before it gets any more expensive.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

visualization of a digital brain
Investing

Worried About an AI Bubble? Here Are 3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Instead

| Chris MacDonald

Looking for high quality growth stocks trading at reasonable valuations? These three companies happen to be among my top global…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

2 Dead Simple Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Discover why investing in stocks like Descartes Systems and Hive is a smart decision despite recent dips in the market.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Time to Ditch TELUS Stock and Buy This Dividend Play Instead?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As TELUS stumbles on cash flow and debt, Exchange Income’s diversified, essential businesses may offer steadier dividends and growth.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power’s dividend cut stung, but its 2030 growth plan could turn today’s slump into opportunity, if management delivers.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Investing

The 5 Top Defence Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Robin Brown

Explore the best defence stock opportunities in Canada amid increased government spending on military and infrastructure.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the best stocks to invest in during market dips, with a focus on opportunities in AI stocks and Broadcom.

Read more »

dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal
Dividend Stocks

A Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian waste giant could be a TFSA-friendly dividend grower built to hold up when the economy slows.

Read more »