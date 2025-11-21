3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing Down

These three TSX stocks are not only some of the best performers this year, but they are also some of the best to buy now and hold for years.

Throughout 2025, especially in recent weeks, we’ve seen a huge divergence in the performance of many TSX stocks.

Some growth and dividend stocks have been on a roll all year, while others have struggled and seen their share prices decline.

And while much of the performance has been industry specific, for example, gold stocks have been some of the top performers all year, the quality of stocks that are gaining versus selling off is also telling in this environment.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best TSX stocks to consider adding to your portfolio for the long haul, here are three of the best to buy now that are showing no signs of slowing down.

Two of the best growth stocks on the TSX

Throughout the year, one of the biggest themes in the investing space has been uncertainty. Uncertainty about trade wars and their impact on inflation and the economy. Uncertainty about interest rate cuts and uncertainty about the state of the economy.

And while uncertainty can often incentivize investors to turn to more defensive stocks, it also incentivizes investors to look for quality.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that two of the best stocks on the TSX in 2025, that continue to show no signs of slowing down, are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL), two impressive retail companies.

However, while both stocks are retailers, their core businesses are much different. For example, Dollarama is one of the best growth stocks in Canada, but as a discount retailer, it can also naturally see an increase in demand for its shares as uncertainty increases.

Investors know that a worsening economic environment can actually benefit Dollarama as more consumers look to stretch their budgets and save money on household essentials.

Therefore, while it’s still impressive that Dollarama has gained 41% so far year-to-date, it’s not at all surprising.

More growth ahead

The fact that Aritzia, a consumer discretionary stock, continues to rally is certainly much more impressive.

Aritzia is one of the most impressive and consistent growth stocks you can buy as it rapidly expands its operations across North America. In fact, even with a market cap of more than $11 billion, Aritzia continues to grow its sales and profitability.

For example, this year analysts estimate its revenue will jump by over 22%, while its normalized earnings per share are expected to jump by nearly 36%, showing why it’s one of the best growth stocks on the TSX.

So, even with all the uncertainty in the economy this year, it’s no surprise that the vertically integrated design house is up over 90% so far year-to-date.

One of the most reliable stocks in Canada

Although two top growth stocks like Dollarama and Aritzia are some of the top-performing TSX stocks this year, the high level of economic uncertainty means that ultra-reliable stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) have also been climbing higher.

Fortis is a utility stock that’s known by many investors as one of the safest and most reliable stocks in Canada, especially for dividend investors.

So, the fact that Fortis has rallied by nearly 22% this year, roughly double the pace at which it has grown over the long haul, is to be expected.

Furthermore, not only are investors rotating some of their cash into reliable businesses like Fortis, but as a high-quality dividend stock that uses tonnes of debt to fund its operations, Fortis is also benefiting from lower interest rates.

As interest rates are lowered and yields fall, stock prices naturally climb higher for these dividend stocks, making now the ideal time to buy Fortis, if you are looking to shore up your portfolio, before it gets any more expensive.