This 2.6% Dividend Stock Pays Out Consistent Cash

The stock market has become increasingly uncertain and volatile in the last few weeks of trading. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for the Canadian stock market’s performance, is down by 3.1% from its 52-week high at the time of writing. The index has been slightly rocky in the last few days.

Seasoned stock market investors often seek reliable dividend stocks to continue generating returns, even during market downturns. It might be tempting to seek the highest-yielding dividend stocks to maximize potential returns. However, it’s more important to identify dividend stocks capable of consistently paying out dividends, even if that means going for a lower yield.

To become successful as a stock market investor, being open to a slow-and-steady approach can yield better results in the long run. An important part of such a strategy is picking reliable income-generating assets over high-risk assets. To this end, Superior Plus (TSX:SPB) might be worth a closer look.

Superior Plus

Superior Plus is a $1.6 billion market-capitalization company in the North American energy sector. While it might not have as big a market cap as other energy sector players, it is an important company. Superior is one of the leading distributors of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy, and the related products and services that go along with them.

The company provides clean-burning fuels to residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and utility customers that are not connected to a pipeline. The company is effectively aiding the transition to a greener future for the energy sector by displacing the more carbon-intensive fuels consumers typically rely on.

Superior might not be the flashiest of stocks from the energy sector, but it might be one of the most reliable investments. The company’s business model adds the kind of defensive attraction that many low-risk investors seek when investing in the stock market.

The stock pays its investors $0.045 per share each quarter in dividends, translating to a 2.6% dividend yield. While that might not seem that attractive, the dividends come with a sense of stability and reliability. The company has maintained its payouts through various ups and downs in the economy. For investors seeking predictable passive income, it can be an excellent holding to consider.

Foolish takeaway

Superior has been performing well of late. The company’s Q1 2025 saw it post a 10.5% year-over-year uptick in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), coming in at $260.5 million. Business has been doing well, particularly in its propane distribution segment in the US through its cost-saving program south of the border.

Unfortunately, even the most reliable dividend stocks aren’t entirely immune to the impact of broader economic issues. As of this writing, SPB stock trades for $6.98 per share. The stock saw a sharp decline between November 13 and November 14, 2025, after it slashed its full-year adjusted EBITDA growth forecast to 2% from 8% due to lower propane volumes and pricing challenges. Plenty of the issues also arose due to one-time costs associated with new delivery technology.

In the long run, the developments should help it perform better. In my books, this dividend stock can be a good addition for investors seeking reliable dividend income in their self-directed portfolios.