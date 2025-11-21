Member Login
This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

Whitecap is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a monthly payout and an attractive yield of 6.2%.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Key Points

  • Whitecap Resources offers a 6.2% monthly dividend yield, backed by a strong asset base and stable cash flows in Western Canada.
  • The company has achieved significant synergies from the Veren Energy acquisition, with production estimates and cost savings exceeding initial targets, and plans continued operational growth with a leaner capital budget.
  • Analysts anticipate a 30% stock price increase over the next three years, with potential cumulative returns of 50% when dividends are included, supported by robust free cash flow projections.

Investing in dividend stocks with a sustainable monthly payout allows you to create a passive income stream at a low cost. However, it’s essential to identify high-quality companies positioned to generate cash flows and maintain dividend payouts even during economic downturns.

One such TSX dividend stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which offers you a forward yield of 6.2%. Valued at a market cap of $14.2 billion, Whitecap is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada.

Founded in 2009, Whitecap has assembled a significant light oil resource base, providing a solid foundation for steady growth. Its portfolio of assets offers stable production and low base-decline rates, providing shareholders with a predictable cash flow stream for monthly dividend payments.

A strong performance in Q3 of 2025

Whitecap Resources continues to deliver impressive results following its integration of Veren Energy. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Whitecap reported production of 376,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BoE/d).

The Canadian oil and gas producer has raised its full-year 2025 production guidance to 305,000 BOE per day while keeping its $2 billion capital budget unchanged. Management expects fourth-quarter output to reach 370,000 BoE per day, demonstrating the operational momentum building across the combined asset base.

The real story here is how quickly Whitecap captured synergies from the Veren deal. The company now projects $300 million in total synergies for 2026, a 40% jump from the original $210 million estimate.

Capital synergies of roughly $130 million were driven by better procurement practices, improved operational efficiency, and optimized rig scheduling. Operating cost savings reached $135 million, running $60 million above initial forecasts, driven by wins in overlapping operations and sharing best practices. Corporate synergies added another $35 million through cuts in overhead, compensation costs, and interest expenses.

Looking ahead to 2026, Whitecap set its capital budget between $2 billion and $2.1 billion, down sharply from an earlier projection of $2.6 billion. This lean spending plan still targets an average production of 370,000 to 375,000 BOE per day with an exit rate exceeding 380,000 BOE per day.

The unconventional division will get 75% of the capital to drill about 100 wells, while conventional operations receive the remaining quarter to drill approximately 155 wells.

At the current strip pricing of $60 WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and $3 AECO (Alberta Energy Company benchmark), Whitecap expects to generate $3.3 billion in funds flow next year.

After capital spending of $2.1 billion, that leaves $1.2 billion in free cash flow. The company plans to return $900 million through dividends and buy back $300 million worth of shares, which would reduce the share count by another 2% and boost per-share metrics. The dividend currently yields around 6.2% annually at $0.73 per share.

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

Whitecap’s balance sheet is quite robust, given it ended Q3 with a net debt of $3.3 billion. Management forecasts shareholder returns of 12% if WTI is around $60 per barrel, rising to 15% at $70 per barrel.

According to consensus estimates, Whitecap is projected to improve its free cash flow from $900 million in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2029. If the TSX dividend stock is priced at 13 times forward FCF, which is similar to its current valuation, it should gain 30% over the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 50%.

