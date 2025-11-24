3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Three TSX tech stocks with leadership positions in specific niches are sound investment options right now for income and growth investors.

U.S. mega-cap tech stocks are a primary driver of overall market volatility, particularly due to their outsized investments in artificial intelligence (AI). TSX tech stocks are smaller, often niche players, but they remain highly susceptible to market sentiment spillover from America.

Fortunately, Canadians can still find compelling, less volatile opportunities. Here are three no-brainer tech stocks to buy with $1,000 without worrying about the extreme volatility of their US counterparts.

Software conglomerate

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) has been relatively stable for most of 2025. This $8.3 billion enterprise software provider derives up to 80% of total revenues from recurring cloud services and customer support. At $46.63 per share, the year-to-date gain is 17.4%. An added attraction is the 3.3% dividend yield.

The Waterloo-based growth company focuses on Enterprise Information Management (EIM). In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ended September 30, 2025), net income increased 74% year-over-year to US$146.7 million. Free cash flow (FCF) reached US$101 million compared to negative US$117 million in Q1 fiscal 2025.

Its interim CEO, James McGourlay, said, “The strength of the OpenText operating model continues to drive the business towards meeting our margin targets for fiscal 2026. We are strengthening our position at the forefront of Information Management for AI.”

Major global player

Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) is a dividend payer, too, like OpenText. This $976.5 million Canadian technology company is a major global player in the broadcasting and media industry. If you invest today, the share price is $12.95% (+8.1% year-to-date), while the dividend offer is a generous 6.2%.

The customer base consists of major broadcast television networks, content creators, telecommunications providers, and other media entities. In Q1 fiscal 2026 (quarter ending July 31, 2025), revenue was nearly flat year-over-year at $112.1 million, although net earnings increased 22.5% to $11.9 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2025.

As of August 2025, the purchase order backlog is over $252 million. Evertz maintains a positive revenue outlook for its cloud native technology and service business. The significant orders and backlog create revenue visibility. Research and Development will remain a key focus.

Energy tech consultant with deep expertise

Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG) is a bargain at $5.09 (-51.5% year-to-date). This tech stock enjoys a unique market leadership position. The $421 million software and technology consulting firm produces reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. CMG pays a modest 0.79% dividend.

CMG caters to major integrated energy companies, national oil companies, and energy transition customers. The CMG 4.0 Strategy, a multi-faceted transformation, aims to drive sustained organic growth and strengthen the company’s foothold in the reservoir simulation business.

According to its CEO, Pramod Jain, the reservoir simulator is the foundation of the business. The long-term value creation strategy is to build a durable, organic growth engine that generates FCF. He notes the strong industry headwinds but expects simulation contracts renewal in the second half of 2025.

Niche players

The market capitalizations of the three TSX stocks are significantly lower than those of U.S. tech titans. However, they are sound investment options for their deep expertise in specific niches. Your $1,000 investment should produce substantial capital gains and deliver recurring dividend income.