Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

I think this apartment REIT has a good margin of safety right now, along with attractive monthly income potential.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CAPREIT’s high occupancy, growing FFO and sustainable payout ratio make its distribution one of the safer yields on the TSX.
  • Residential exposure protects it from the structural challenges facing commercial REITs.
  • The current 4.09% yield suggest the REIT is undervalued while still providing reliable monthly income.

If your goal is to own a stock for dependable income, avoiding dividend cuts is half the battle. When a payout gets slashed, whatever thesis you had falls apart. A key tool to prevent that scenario is understanding the payout ratio – usually the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends.

But that metric doesn’t always tell the full story. Utilities use distributable cash flow because accounting earnings are distorted by heavy capital spending. Real estate investment trusts do something similar using funds from operations (FFO), which gives a cleaner picture of their ability to pay and grow distributions after accounting for depreciation.

Using this lens brings up one TSX-listed REIT that stands out: Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), better known as CAPREIT. Here’s why it looks undervalued and unusually safe as an income generator.

The case for CAPREIT

CAPREIT owns one of Canada’s largest portfolios of residential properties, including tens of thousands of apartment units across major urban centres. Its tenant base is diversified across income levels and regions, and its average rent continues to rise as demand for rentals outpaces supply on the back of high immigration and urban density.

Residential REITs tend to be structurally safer than commercial REITs because they avoid volatility in struggling categories like office. CAPREIT’s 97.6% occupancy rate shows how tight Canada’s rental market is, even with interest-rate volatility.

This resilience has supported steady FFO-per-share growth. Over the last five years, FFO per share has increased at an annualized 2.4%, reaching $2.54 in Q3 2025, even in a challenging environment for Canadian REITs.

The monthly distribution of $0.1292 per unit translates to a payout ratio of roughly 61%, which is very sustainable for a residential REIT. The distribution has also grown at a 5.4% annualized rate over the past five years.

At today’s unit price, CAPREIT yields about 4.1%, which is higher than its historical average. That tells me the units are potentially undervalued. The REIT trades near 15 times price-to-FFO, below sector averages, despite its solid performance and growing asset base.

Buying CAPREIT for passive income

Each unit of CAPREIT you buy today pays $0.1292 every month, hitting investor accounts between the 15th and 17th. The ex-dividend date is usually the end of the month. To receive the next dividend, you have to own CAPREIT before and up to the ex-dividend date.

But because REIT distributions are mostly taxed as ordinary income with some return of capital mixed in, the cleanest place to hold CAPREIT is a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). In a TFSA, you avoid the tax complications and keep all distributions tax-free.

Inside a TFSA, CAPREIT functions like a hassle-free rental property. You get consistent monthly income, no tenants to deal with, no repairs, and the ability to reinvest distributions for compounding or withdraw them and spend as you wish.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX tech stocks with leadership positions in specific niches are sound investment options right now for income and growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Way to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA can generate the tax-free income you want, but the way to achieve is through regular contributions -- the…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $308/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly income, stable tenants, and a solid yield -- this monthly dividend stock offers it all for long-term investors.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $425 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

If you invest $10,000 in this TSX stock today, the dividends alone could bring in roughly $425 over the course…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in November

| Sneha Nahata

The payouts of these energy companies are backed by fundamentally strong businesses that generate steady and growing cash flows.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

A Beginners Guide to Building a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Are you new to investing and want to earn passive income? Here's how to build a diversified stock portfolio that…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is a low-cost natural gas producer that's benefiting from a strengthening natural gas market.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the power of dividend stocks and discover why staying invested can lead to remarkable compounding returns over 10 years.

Read more »