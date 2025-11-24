Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

If you want to invest $1,000 wisely right now, two TSX stocks are strong year-end buys.

The Toronto Stock Exchange is near the homestretch of 2025. Its chances of beating the 18% return in 2024 are high. Also, if the index posts a lower positive return, it would mark three consecutive winning years.

Stock prices have soared and the high flyers come from various sectors. Momentum is a factor heading into 2026. If you have $1,000 to invest right now, Canadian stocks are strong year-end buys.

Tier One Gold Mines

The basic materials sector, which includes metal and mining stocks, ruled the TSX this year. Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) stands out for its large market cap and superior asset quality. This $86.9 billion company owns and operates Tier One gold mines. An added value proposition is the visible growth potential of its copper projects.

At $51.53 per share, the year-to-date gain is 133.8% compared to the broad market’s 22% advance from year-end 2024. The basic materials sector is up 73%. This premier mining stock also pays a modest 1.9% dividend.

In Q3 and in the first three quarters of 2025, net earnings increased 61% and 125% year-over-year, respectively, to $1.3 billion and $2.6 billion. Free cash flow (FCF) in the three months ending September 30, 2025, climbed 274% to $1.5 billion versus Q3 2024. Year-to-date share buybacks reached $1 billion following the repurchase of $589 million worth of shares during the quarter.

Mark Hill, Barrick Mining’s group Chief Operating Officer and interim President and CEO, said, “Higher gold production combined with lower costs and strong commodity prices drove record cash flow for Barrick in Q3.” Because of strong cash flow generation, the Board has approved a 25% increase in the base quarterly dividend.

“Our portfolio of world-class assets continues to grow,” Hill added. “We are singularly focused on driving improved performance and shareholder value, particularly at our Tier Onegold assets in Nevada and the Dominican Republic.”

Barrick Mining is Canada’s 13th largest company by market cap and is the largest gold producer in the United States. It has operations and projects in 18 countries, on five continents. Market analysts believe the ‘gold rush’ in 2025 will continue next year due to economic uncertainty.

Clean Energy

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a clean energy supermajor. Performance-wise, the utility stock is up 28.4% year-to-date. If you invest today, the share price is $40.13 and the dividend yield is 5.2%. The investment takeaways for this $11.4 billion renewable power company are its scale, diversification, massive development pipeline, and predictable cash flow growth.

Notably, the majority of its Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) are long-term. With contracts lasting 15–20 years, expect the business to generate durable cash flows. Also, the PPAs are linked to inflation. According to its CEO, Connor Teskey, Brookfield Renewable continues to extend its leadership position in essential baseload power generation and grid-stabilizing technologies (hydro, nuclear, and energy storage).

In Q3 2025, net income reached US$42 million compared to the US$39 million net loss in Q3 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Brookfield Renewables’ available liquidity is US$4.7 billion.

Worth your money

Barrick Mining and Brookfield Renewable Partners deserve top billing on investors’ buy lists this year-end. The $1,000 you will spend today is worth it, whether you invest in one or both.