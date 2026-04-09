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How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA to Generate Consistent, Ongoing Income

Here’s how you can build a reliable and consistently growing passive income stream in your TFSA with high-quality Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Build TFSA income with quality and balance, not yield‑chasing—high yields can hide risk and static payouts lose purchasing power to inflation.
  • Start with a diversified income foundation like XEI plus reliable cash‑flow names such as Enbridge (ENB, ~5.2%) to anchor your portfolio.
  • Boost yield responsibly with a covered‑call ETF (BMO ZWC, ~5.6%) and select dividend‑growth stocks so your income can increase and compound tax‑free.

When it comes to building passive income in your TFSA, there’s no question that how you structure your portfolio matters just as much as what you buy.

Because while it’s easy to just go out and pick a few high-yield stocks, if there’s no balance or strategy behind the stocks you pick, you can end up taking on way more risk than you realize.

And that’s especially important in today’s environment, with interest rates staying higher for longer, markets more volatile, and uncertainty still elevated, investors are looking for income that’s not just high, but also consistent and reliable.

That’s why you can’t just chase the stocks with the highest yields. Because even if you find a high-yield stock with a sustainable dividend, if those dividend payments never increase, then over the long haul, inflation is going to eat away at your purchasing power, even if you’re generating income today.

So, if you’re a dividend investor, the goal isn’t just to maximize income right now; it’s to build a portfolio that can generate consistent cash flow, grow over time, and hold up across different economic environments.

jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Building the foundation with reliable, long-term income in your TFSA

If you’re a dividend investor looking to build a reliable passive income stream in your TFSA, the first thing you want to do is build a strong foundation. That means focusing on high-quality, reliable businesses that generate steady cash flow and can continue paying and increasing their dividends over time.

Now, there are a handful of high-quality stocks to consider buying for the foundation of your portfolio, but one of the simplest ways to lay the foundation is with a core ETF like the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI).

The XEI ETF is ideal because it offers investors instant exposure to many of the largest dividend-paying companies in Canada, including banks, pipelines, utilities, and telecom stocks.

These are some of the most reliable income-generating businesses in the country that operate in essential industries, and have predictable cash flow and long track records of paying dividends. So right away, you’re getting diversification and stability.

From there, you can layer in individual stocks to enhance your income and add a bit more control over your portfolio.

For example, adding a stock like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) gives you exposure to one of the most reliable cash flow businesses in North America.

With long-term contracts and regulated assets, Enbridge generates steady income regardless of short-term commodity price movements or the economic environment. And with a current yield of roughly 5.2%, it’s exactly the type of stock you want as part of your portfolio’s foundation.

Boosting income without sacrificing the portfolio

Once you have that foundation in place, the next step is boosting your income.

This is where a lot of investors make mistakes, going all-in on the highest-yield stocks they can find, which can add unnecessary risk.

Instead, one of the best ways to boost your income is by adding a covered call ETF to your TFSA, like the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

The ZWC ETF owns a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks, but also uses a covered call strategy to generate additional income.

That allows it to offer a higher yield than traditional dividend ETFs. For example, right now the ZWC offers a yield of roughly 5.6%.

Covered call ETFs are especially popular for dividend investors because of the additional income they generate and payout. However, the trade-off of owning the ZWC is that you give up some potential upside if markets rally strongly. In a more volatile or slower-growth environment, though, the ZWC’s strategy can work very well.

That’s how you build a TFSA with consistent and ongoing income. Instead of just focusing on yield, you’re building a more balanced portfolio.

You’ve got a core foundation generating reliable income, some higher-yielding stocks that can boost your cash flow, and a variety of dividend growth stocks that help your income to consistently grow and your portfolio to continue to compound.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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