Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TC Energy or Enbridge?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TC Energy or Enbridge?

TC Energy and Enbridge are on a roll. Is one still undervalued?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Energy infrastructure stocks will benefit from rising demand for oil and natural gas.
  • TC Energy is focusing its growth investments on natural gas transmission.
  • Enbridge is broadening its asset base to include export facilities, renewable energy, and natural gas distribution utilities.

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) have enjoyed strong rallies over the past two years, recovering from an extended pullback that saw the stocks drop considerably when interest rates rose in Canada and the United States.

Investors who missed the rebound are wondering if TRP stock or ENB stock is still attractive and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

TC Energy

TC Energy spun out its oil pipelines division into a new company last year as part of its shift to focus more on natural gas transmission and power generation. The move also enabled TC Energy to raise capital to strengthen its balance sheet.

TC Energy had to take on extra debt to complete its Coastal GasLink pipeline that now carries natural gas from producers in Western Canada to the new LNG Canada export facility. The final cost of the pipeline came in around $14.5 billion, which was more than double the initial budget. In addition to the spin off of the oil pipeline division, TC Energy monetized other non-core assets to reduce debt.

These efforts have enabled the company to pursue the rest of the capital program, expected to be $6 billion to $7 billion per year over the medium term. TC Energy completed its Southeast Gateway pipeline project in Mexico this year. That one came in 13% below budget. In total, TC Energy expects to put $8.5 billion in new assets into service in 2025.

Revenue from the new projects will help drive cash flow growth in the coming years to support ongoing dividend increases. TC Energy raised the dividend in each of the past 25 years. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Domestic and international demand for natural gas is expected to grow as new gas-fired power generation facilities are built to supply electricity to AI data centres.

Enbridge

Enbridge is Canada’s largest energy infrastructure company with a current market capitalization of $146 billion. The growth strategy in recent years has focused on diversifying the asset base with acquisitions and investments in energy export terminals, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy.

Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas. It is also a partner on the Woodfibre LNG export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. In addition, Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. These all complement the existing core oil and natural gas transmission networks that already move roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and a fifth of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

On the renewables side, Enbridge previously bulked up the wind and solar development division, which has assets in North American and Europe.

Enbridge is working on a $35 billion capital program through 2030 that will drive steady growth in distributable cash flow to support ongoing dividend increases. The board raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors can get a 5.7% dividend yield at the time of writing.

Is one a better pick?

TC Energy and Enbridge are both positioned well to benefit from rising energy demand in the coming years. Dividend growth will likely be similar at the two companies. With that though in mind, income investors should probably make Enbridge the first pick for its higher yield.

TC Energy, however, might have more upside potential, so those seeking long-term total returns could decide to go with TRP as the top pick.

At their current price points, I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $1,000/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Puja Tayal

Explore the basics of CPP and learn how much you can expect to receive upon retirement in Canada and how…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) can increase your TFSA balance.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX ETFs are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy and hold in your…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $28,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX dividend stocks, such as Goeasy, can help TFSA holders increase their payouts over time.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold Forever (and Ever)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX lifers to tuck in your TFSA: a logistics compounding machine and a dependable power producer.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

A 3.4% Dividend Yield Today! Here’s Why I’m Buying This TSX Stock for the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Power Corporation of Canada (POW) stock offers a 3.4% yield, yet the growing payout has powered a 300% decade return.…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential $4,000 in Total Returns

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable and consistent high-yield dividend stock is one of the best long-term investments to buy now.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten‑up yield with real contracts behind it: Northland Power could be a contrarian income play for patient investors.

Read more »