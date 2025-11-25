TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best for creating long-term income. Every dollar of dividend cash flow, capital gains, and reinvested returns compounds completely tax-free. This allows your income stream to grow faster and ensures it stays fully in your pocket. Unlike taxable accounts, you never lose a portion of your earnings to the Canada Revenue (CRA). From there, withdrawals don’t affect your income, benefits, or tax bracket. When you fill a TFSA with strong dividend growers and reliable income stocks, the result is a snowball that builds for decades and eventually turns into a steady, tax-free paycheque you can rely on for life. So let’s look at two to consider.

SVI

StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) is the kind of quiet compounder that long-term Canadian investors dream about. Its entire business revolves around self-storage, one of the most reliable, recession-resistant, cash-flowing industries in North America. Canadians move, renovate, downsize, and accumulate more stuff regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing. Therefore, demand for storage stays remarkably steady.

StorageVault has spent years consolidating a highly fragmented market, building a portfolio of more than 200 locations across the country. What makes it special is the predictability. Storage income is recurring, turnover is low, and operating costs are thin. This creates a long runway for expansion without taking on excessive operational risk, allowing SVI to grow simply by continuing to acquire facilities, improve occupancy, raise rents modestly, and streamline operations.

On top of that, SVI’s management is laser-focused on long-term value creation, not quick wins. They consistently reinvest cash flow into acquiring high-quality properties and expanding profitable sites, which compounds returns year after year. Meanwhile, barriers to entry remain high as zoning, land costs, and construction timelines make it difficult for new players to emerge. This gives StorageVault a durable competitive advantage as the dominant consolidator.

JWEL

Vitamins and nutritional supplements don’t go out of style, and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) has spent a century establishing itself as the most trusted name in the space. When consumers stand in front of a wall of supplements at the pharmacy, they reach for the green bottle because they recognize it, they’ve used it before, and they associate it with quality. That kind of brand loyalty gives the company reliable recurring revenue, even when the economy tightens.

Jamieson’s wide product portfolio from vitamins to protein powders to specialty health supplements keeps it relevant across every age group. This creates a long-term customer base that replenishes itself naturally over time. The real long-term power, though, comes from Jamieson’s global growth strategy. The company has expanded aggressively into fast-growing health-conscious markets like China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, where brand recognition is climbing quickly.

International revenue has been rising as a percentage of total sales, creating a second engine of growth that compounds over decades. This expansion pairs well with its disciplined manufacturing, strong margins, and pricing power, which protect the business against inflation and rising input costs. Even when the Canadian stock has short-term volatility due to market cycles or shifting consumer trends, the underlying demand for wellness keeps rising year after year.

Bottom line

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best set-and-forget TFSA members out there. When you combine predictable revenue, steady acquisition-driven growth, inflation protection, and essential-service stability, SVI becomes a stock you can comfortably buy, tuck inside a TFSA, and hold for life. And with a trusted brand, stable demand, defensive cash flow, and international expansion still in early innings, JWEL is the kind of stock that fits perfectly inside a TFSA as a buy-and-hold-for-life pick. Together, both are long-term TFSA winners.