Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

These two top Canadian stocks are ideal set‑and‑forget TFSA picks that can compound tax‑free income for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFSA income compounds tax‑free, withdrawals are penalty‑free, and it won’t raise your tax bracket—perfect for building a lifelong paycheque.
  • StorageVault runs recession‑resistant self‑storage, generating recurring cash flow and growth by acquiring sites, boosting occupancy, and modestly raising rents.
  • lass="relative m-auto flex p-4 text-base md:max-w-2xl md:gap-6 md:py-6 lg:max-w-2xl lg:px-0 xl:max-w-3xl"> <di v</div> id="ChatMessageContent" class="prose mt-[-2px] w-full dark:prose-invert"&amp;gt; Jamieson Wellness is a trusted supplements brand with steady d emand, strong margins, and rising international sales that create a long runway for growth.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best for creating long-term income. Every dollar of dividend cash flow, capital gains, and reinvested returns compounds completely tax-free. This allows your income stream to grow faster and ensures it stays fully in your pocket. Unlike taxable accounts, you never lose a portion of your earnings to the Canada Revenue (CRA). From there, withdrawals don’t affect your income, benefits, or tax bracket. When you fill a TFSA with strong dividend growers and reliable income stocks, the result is a snowball that builds for decades and eventually turns into a steady, tax-free paycheque you can rely on for life. So let’s look at two to consider.

SVI

StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) is the kind of quiet compounder that long-term Canadian investors dream about. Its entire business revolves around self-storage, one of the most reliable, recession-resistant, cash-flowing industries in North America. Canadians move, renovate, downsize, and accumulate more stuff regardless of whether the economy is booming or slowing. Therefore, demand for storage stays remarkably steady.

StorageVault has spent years consolidating a highly fragmented market, building a portfolio of more than 200 locations across the country. What makes it special is the predictability. Storage income is recurring, turnover is low, and operating costs are thin. This creates a long runway for expansion without taking on excessive operational risk, allowing SVI to grow simply by continuing to acquire facilities, improve occupancy, raise rents modestly, and streamline operations.

On top of that, SVI’s management is laser-focused on long-term value creation, not quick wins. They consistently reinvest cash flow into acquiring high-quality properties and expanding profitable sites, which compounds returns year after year. Meanwhile, barriers to entry remain high as zoning, land costs, and construction timelines make it difficult for new players to emerge. This gives StorageVault a durable competitive advantage as the dominant consolidator.

JWEL

Vitamins and nutritional supplements don’t go out of style, and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) has spent a century establishing itself as the most trusted name in the space. When consumers stand in front of a wall of supplements at the pharmacy, they reach for the green bottle because they recognize it, they’ve used it before, and they associate it with quality. That kind of brand loyalty gives the company reliable recurring revenue, even when the economy tightens.

Jamieson’s wide product portfolio from vitamins to protein powders to specialty health supplements keeps it relevant across every age group. This creates a long-term customer base that replenishes itself naturally over time. The real long-term power, though, comes from Jamieson’s global growth strategy. The company has expanded aggressively into fast-growing health-conscious markets like China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, where brand recognition is climbing quickly.

International revenue has been rising as a percentage of total sales, creating a second engine of growth that compounds over decades. This expansion pairs well with its disciplined manufacturing, strong margins, and pricing power, which protect the business against inflation and rising input costs. Even when the Canadian stock has short-term volatility due to market cycles or shifting consumer trends, the underlying demand for wellness keeps rising year after year.

Bottom line

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best set-and-forget TFSA members out there. When you combine predictable revenue, steady acquisition-driven growth, inflation protection, and essential-service stability, SVI becomes a stock you can comfortably buy, tuck inside a TFSA, and hold for life. And with a trusted brand, stable demand, defensive cash flow, and international expansion still in early innings, JWEL is the kind of stock that fits perfectly inside a TFSA as a buy-and-hold-for-life pick. Together, both are long-term TFSA winners.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Retirement

Transform a $5,000 TFSA Into a $50,000 Retirement Nest Egg

| Kay Ng

Investors should take full advantage of their TFSA contribution room, starting with high-return potential investments like goeasy.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Retirement

Want a $1 Million Retirement? 2 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is a great fund to buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Solid TFSA Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two high-yield TSX stocks — a grocery-anchored REIT and an industrial-chemicals provider — offer retirees resilient, TFSA-friendly income with solid…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep your TFSA truly tax-free. See why First National could be a simple, steady dividend pick to hold for years.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Robin Brown

The RRSP should be part of your long-term retirement planning.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Kay Ng

The TFSA shouldn't be your only place to draw retirement income. But even in retirement, your nest egg can still…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax-free compounding? Put durable Canadian stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals and Dollarama in a TFSA to grow wealth quietly…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI International is a buy-and-hold logistics powerhouse that compounds cash flow through disciplined acquisitions, resilient services, and steady capital returns.

Read more »