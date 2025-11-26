Member Login
Home » Investing » Young Investors: These Are the AI Stocks You Should Aim to Own

Young Investors: These Are the AI Stocks You Should Aim to Own

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock stands out as an AI stock that Canadians might find to be worth owning on weakness.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Young investors can take opportunistic risks in growth/AI if they truly understand the business and commit to a long time horizon, but should avoid chasing momentum or buying overvalued, hard-to-value names.
  • On weakness, favour high-quality blue chips like Microsoft—wide moat, strong balance sheet, and resilient cash flows—over speculative AI fads.

If you’re a young investor, you shouldn’t be afraid to take opportunistic risks that you can understand. Undoubtedly, the growth trade is getting pretty crowded these days, especially in the tech sector, as the so-called AI boom continues to play out. But is the glorious rise of the revolutionary AI innovators anything more than a bubble?

It’s hard to say right now. I’d say we’re more in the middle ground between euphoria and cautiousness (and nervousness, as we found out last week!). For the most part, valuations do seem mildly frothy, even after the latest November slide in the names. Though, this could change as the next round of earnings numbers come out. And though valuations seem, more or less, in a better spot today than when we entered the month, investors with a high ability to take risk shouldn’t recklessly jump into stocks that are either difficult to value or are technically overbought.

Undoubtedly, chasing momentum could really sting once it works against a stock. And they tend to turn without any sort of warning sign. Either way, young investors should only take risks with the growth plays on their radar that are undervalued relative to their longer-term growth potential. Also, a young investor should commit to staying invested over such a lengthy time horizon.

Young investors should invest in growth, but shouldn’t chase momentum or buy what they don’t understand

As always, ensure you buy what you know so you won’t be left wondering what to do after a position dives by double-digit percentage points. If you relish such a dip so that you can buy more, only then should you punch your ticket to a heated AI name. Because, like it or not, the AI names are going to be vulnerable to more extended plunges.

The key is understanding what you own so that you can make the best move amid a market-wide overreaction, which might squeeze out the new investors who tend to be easily startled at the first signs of volatility. It’s all too easy to catastrophize and think that the historically worst sell-offs or crashes are on the horizon when markets are down by 2% in a day, even when the data does not point to such extremes. Sometimes, you’ll follow the herd without noticing!

Why young Canadians might want to give Microsoft a look

When the market corrects, new investors should look to the steady blue chips that have strong enough balance sheets to weather all sorts of storms, including a bursting of a bubble in AI.

Think shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), an incredibly well-managed (especially under top boss Satya Nadella) company that will be fine, even if OpenAI were to have trouble paying back some of its debts in the future. In any case, whenever shares of MSFT enter a correction, I think it’s time to buy with both hands.

Undoubtedly, Copilot, Microsoft’s AI offering, may have run over a few road bumps in 2025, but I wouldn’t bet against it, especially as the enterprise software behemoth looks to keep up with its Magnificent Seven rivals, who also happen to be fantastic bets on weakness, as the AI-driven bull run defies the bears and bubble watchers.

Even if a bubble were to pop, Microsoft has a robust balance sheet, robust cash flows, and enough growth levers to pull to stay well ahead of the competition. The king of enterprise software has a wide moat, and it’s not to be discounted when shares fall out of favour!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a TFSA and learn how to maximize your investments with growth and dividend stocks.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

These AI Stocks Are Actually Still a Bargain – and They’re Canadian

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two top Canadian AI stocks that have reasonable valuations and look poised for impressive upside over time.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Commerce Stock a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid growth prospects, strengthening financial performance, and growing adoption of its products, Lightspeed offers attractive buying opportunities at…

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Data Centre Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three high-quality stocks are some of the smartest and safest investments to buy now for exposure to data centres.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies continues to grow rapidly as the company expands, while also driving margins and returns higher.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling BlackBerry Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires are losing patience with BlackBerry and shifting to a cash-generating gold miner. Here’s what that says about where value…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Stocks for Beginners

Emerging Canadian AI Stocks With Big Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian AI stocks are turning hype into recurring cash flow. Here’s why they could lead the next decade.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Under $50 to Buy This November

| Adam Othman

Add these two cheap TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you’re looking for bargains near the end of the…

Read more »