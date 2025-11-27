2 Hyper-Growth Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket if This Happens

Let’s dive into two of the best hyper-growth stocks Canada has to offer, and the one key catalyst that could take these stocks higher in 2026.

The abundance of hyper-growth stocks in this market for investors to consider is notable. On the one hand, given the plethora of options out there, some investors may be inclined to buy the index via various small-cap index funds in the market.

One of the key catalysts I think could take this broad group of stocks higher in the coming year is a continuation of interest rate cuts we’ve seen from central banks around the world. Yes, global economic activity is trending lower. However, central banks have been keen to cut rates whenever we near financial crises or when the employment market weakens dramatically.

For those who may be concerned about what’s to come, I think interest rate cuts are likely to be the key catalyst for speculative assets into 2026. Here are two top Canadian stocks I think can benefit disproportionately from this trend continuing.

Robex Resources

It’s my first time covering Robex Resources (TSXV:RBX), but I have to say, I regret not covering this small-cap gold miner sooner.

With a market capitalization of just $1 billion at the time of writing, one could argue that there are plenty of other gold miners operating at scale and with better fundamentals due to this sheer size. Indeed, size does matter in the world of mining, and that’s going to be something for investors at Robex to contend with.

That said, the company’s high-quality assets and its ongoing work to develop a high-grade mine in Guinea should set Robex up for strong production in the quarters and years to come. With a narrowing loss this past year driven by operational efficiency improvements, there are many investors bullish on this company’s potential, once its Kiniero gold project gets off the ground.

With operating income surging 38% year over year, driven almost entirely by skyrocketing gold prices, this is a smaller leveraged gold miner investors can consider for amplified upside. Those bullish on gold continuing to surge into 2026 have a unique speculative growth stock to consider here. In my view, this rally may be far from over, and I’m considering RBX stock as a speculative pick right now.

Well Health Technologies

Another hyper-growth stock that’s received plenty of attention of late, but also remains a speculative pick, is Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Shares of the digital healthcare services company have fallen off a recent cliff, with shares peaking above $7 per share earlier this year. Now trading back below the $4 per share level, the question many investors have is whether this is a dip worth buying or steering clear of.

I think a number of factors could drive a sustained rally higher for Well Health moving forward. Any sort of big partnership announcements in the company’s home market, or more importantly, in the U.S. and globally, could drive shares to new all-time highs. Additionally, I think interest rate cuts (which I expect to come) could bolster investor demand for riskier stocks and provide the company with a longer runway to become meaningfully profitable.

Again, this is another speculative pick, but one I’m watching closely. For those who are looking for such opportunities, I think WELL stock is one worth having on at least the watch list right now.