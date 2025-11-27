Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Private Equity Stocks That Pay Decent Dividends

2 TSX Private Equity Stocks That Pay Decent Dividends

These two unique TSX stocks deliver quasi-private equity exposure.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alaris Equity Income Partners provides stable, high-yield preferred-equity exposure to mid-market companies.
  • Brookfield Business Partners focuses on active ownership and capital appreciation through operational turnarounds.
  • Both offer liquid, exchange-listed access to private-equity themes without high fees or redemption restrictions.

I’m not usually a fan of private equity for the average Canadian investor. The offerings most people get access to come with high fees, fund-of-fund structures, performance charges, redemption gates, and long lock-ups. You’re often paying a premium for illiquidity and getting very little transparency in return.

There are publicly traded alternatives on the TSX that give you private-equity-style exposure without those drawbacks. These operate as publicly listed partnerships or trusts, hold portfolios of mid-market private companies, and pay investors income based on what their holdings earn. Here are two worth a closer look.

Alaris Equity Income Partners

Alaris Equity Income Partners (TSX:AD.UN) remains one of the more overlooked names in Canada. The firm provides capital to U.S. and Canadian mid-market companies, but instead of taking straight equity or piling on debt, Alaris uses a preferred-equity structure.

Preferred equity occupies a unique spot in the capital stack. It’s senior to common equity, so Alaris gets priority distributions, but without the strict covenants and refinancing risks of traditional debt. You don’t get the full upside that common shareholders do, but you get something far more stable: contracted, recurring distributions that adjust annually based on company performance.

This model supports a high level of income. Based on the latest quarterly payout, units yield about 7.09%. That’s significantly higher than most dividend-paying stocks on the TSX, and the companies Alaris invests in tend to be outside the typical energy-and-financials mix Canadians already hold. It adds diversification while keeping the income predictable.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN) is a different beast entirely. Instead of preferred equity, Brookfield takes direct ownership stakes in businesses across industrials, infrastructure services, business services, and manufacturing.

Once they buy into a company, they don’t sit back and collect distributions—they actively reshape, optimize, and eventually recycle the capital into new opportunities. This is classic Brookfield: buy underperforming or unloved assets, fix them, increase cash flows, and sell at a higher valuation.

The nature of this strategy means income is not the primary objective. The yield is a modest 0.78%, which makes sense given the focus on growth and capital appreciation. For investors who want public-market access to true private-equity-style turnarounds, BBU.UN is one of the closest options available in Canada.

The Foolish takeaway

Both stocks offer liquid, transparent access to private-equity-like strategies without the heavy fees, redemption restrictions, or complexity that come with traditional private equity funds. They can be held in registered accounts, and unlike most private partnerships, their financial reporting is public and easy to evaluate. If you want exposure to private markets without handing over control or paying through the nose, these two are solid places to start.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend growth stocks Canadian companies that you won’t want to miss the chance to buy on the dip.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Likely to Benefit From Canada’s $1 Trillion Pro-Growth Budget

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two pro-growth industrial stocks align perfectly with the government's $1 trillion initiative.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

The 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and a forward yield of 7.6% in…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 65 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are your TFSA and RRSP pulling their weight at 65? Here’s how to turn average balances into steady, tax-efficient income…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Stop waiting to get paid. These 3 TSX monthly dividend stocks align with your bills by delivering reliable dividends every…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? See how a TFSA and one dependable dividend stock can build tax-free income and…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks For $1,500 Yearly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free cash boost? Here's how you can earn $1,500 in dividends every year inside your TFSA.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »