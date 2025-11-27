My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you looking for some bargains to buy before 2026? Here are three of my favourite Canadian quality stocks to buy right now.

Even with the TSX Index soaring to all-time highs in 2025, many Canadian stocks have not been so fortunate. In fact, several excellent companies are trading at multi-year low valuations.

These times can be tough to be a shareholder. However, they can be great opportunities if you have some cash to invest. If you are looking for some ideas, here are three of my favourite Canadian stocks to buy right now.

WSP Global: A top Canadian growth stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has been an exceptional compounder over the past few years. Its stock is up 182% in the past five years and 449% in the past 10 years. Those returns are despite the stock declining 11% in the past month.

WSP is one of the largest engineering, design, and advisory firms in the world. The company has seen very strong demand over the past few years, and that has driven very strong high single-digit organic growth. Recently, that organic growth moderated to the mid-single digits. That made the market go a bit jittery.

The good news is WSP is very acquisitive. It has made over 200 acquisitions since its inception. The engineering sector is fragmented, and it still has plenty of small and large targets to help fuel growth.

Today, you can buy this Canadian stock at 22 times earnings. That is its lowest valuation since 2019. In that time, the company has grown substantially, diversified its service mix, and drastically improved margins. This dip looks like a nice time to add a quality business.

Colliers: A long-term compounder at a fair price

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is another stock that looks attractive. This Canadian stock has a strong global brand in commercial real estate. It has a well-known for its brokerage business, but it offers a whole array of services across the commercial real estate segment. In fact, over 70% of its earnings are now recurring today.

Colliers has also expanded into engineering and investment management. Like WSP, it sees a large market to consolidate and has been building up its expertise and geographic diversification.

The company has a unique culture with a large base of insider owners. Incentives are aligned to keep growing the business and delivering for shareholders.

This Canadian stock is down 13% in the past month. However, it has a +20-year history of solid double-digit returns. For a great compounding stock, its valuation is reasonable, and it looks like a perfect time to start building a position.

Firan: A small cap with plenty of growth ahead

If you want a smaller-cap stock with a longer runway for growth, Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) should be on your radar. This Canadian stock only has a market cap of $271 million. However, it has plenty of opportunities to grow from here.

Firan manufactures and supplies specialized circuit, cockpit, and software components for commercial and defence aircraft. While most of its business is with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also has a growing aftermarket business.

OEMs have nearly a decade of built-up demand. That should translate into a long stream of sales for Firan. Recent acquisitions have expanded Firan by product assortment, geographic placement, and manufacturing capacity.

Firan stock is trading for 15 times forward earnings. It is likely to deliver double-digit growth in 2026. On a price-to-growth ratio, this is a very interesting Canadian stock to consider buying today.