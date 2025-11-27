Member Login
Home » Investing » My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you looking for some bargains to buy before 2026? Here are three of my favourite Canadian quality stocks to buy right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Even with the TSX near all‑time highs, several quality Canadian stocks are trading at multi‑year lows, creating buying opportunities for patient investors.
  • Top picks: WSP (TSX:WSP) — global engineering growth at ~22× earnings; Colliers (TSX:CIGI) — recurring‑revenue real‑estate compounder; Firan (TSX:FTG) — small‑cap aerospace supplier trading near 15× forward earnings.
  • Looking for other top picks like WSP Global? Check out these five top picks for 2026.

Even with the TSX Index soaring to all-time highs in 2025, many Canadian stocks have not been so fortunate. In fact, several excellent companies are trading at multi-year low valuations.

These times can be tough to be a shareholder. However, they can be great opportunities if you have some cash to invest. If you are looking for some ideas, here are three of my favourite Canadian stocks to buy right now.

WSP Global: A top Canadian growth stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has been an exceptional compounder over the past few years. Its stock is up 182% in the past five years and 449% in the past 10 years. Those returns are despite the stock declining 11% in the past month.

WSP is one of the largest engineering, design, and advisory firms in the world. The company has seen very strong demand over the past few years, and that has driven very strong high single-digit organic growth. Recently, that organic growth moderated to the mid-single digits. That made the market go a bit jittery.

The good news is WSP is very acquisitive. It has made over 200 acquisitions since its inception. The engineering sector is fragmented, and it still has plenty of small and large targets to help fuel growth.

Today, you can buy this Canadian stock at 22 times earnings. That is its lowest valuation since 2019. In that time, the company has grown substantially, diversified its service mix, and drastically improved margins. This dip looks like a nice time to add a quality business.

Colliers: A long-term compounder at a fair price

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is another stock that looks attractive. This Canadian stock has a strong global brand in commercial real estate. It has a well-known for its brokerage business, but it offers a whole array of services across the commercial real estate segment. In fact, over 70% of its earnings are now recurring today.

Colliers has also expanded into engineering and investment management. Like WSP, it sees a large market to consolidate and has been building up its expertise and geographic diversification.

The company has a unique culture with a large base of insider owners. Incentives are aligned to keep growing the business and delivering for shareholders.

This Canadian stock is down 13% in the past month. However, it has a +20-year history of solid double-digit returns. For a great compounding stock, its valuation is reasonable, and it looks like a perfect time to start building a position.

Firan: A small cap with plenty of growth ahead

If you want a smaller-cap stock with a longer runway for growth, Firan Technology (TSX:FTG) should be on your radar. This Canadian stock only has a market cap of $271 million. However, it has plenty of opportunities to grow from here.

Firan manufactures and supplies specialized circuit, cockpit, and software components for commercial and defence aircraft. While most of its business is with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also has a growing aftermarket business.

OEMs have nearly a decade of built-up demand. That should translate into a long stream of sales for Firan. Recent acquisitions have expanded Firan by product assortment, geographic placement, and manufacturing capacity.

Firan stock is trading for 15 times forward earnings. It is likely to deliver double-digit growth in 2026. On a price-to-growth ratio, this is a very interesting Canadian stock to consider buying today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I like this CEF and ETF better than bullion for gold price exposure.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Stop waiting to get paid. These 3 TSX monthly dividend stocks align with your bills by delivering reliable dividends every…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Investing

2 Hyper-Growth Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket if This Happens

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two of the best hyper-growth stocks Canada has to offer, and the one key catalyst that could…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you feeling the holiday squeeze? See how a TFSA and one dependable dividend stock can build tax-free income and…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks For $1,500 Yearly Tax-Free Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a tax-free cash boost? Here's how you can earn $1,500 in dividends every year inside your TFSA.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies, making them some of the best to buy now for your TFSA.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Lovers: This TSX Royalty Trust Pays a 6% Yield With Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't buy a pizza franchise – this TSX royalty trust is available in any brokerage account and pays monthly.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) might be one of the stock dividend powerhouses to load up on while the yield is above 9%.

Read more »