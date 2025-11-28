These three impressive Canadian companies are among the best stocks to buy for your portfolio ahead of 2026.

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

As we head into the final month of 2025, many Canadian investors are already looking ahead to 2026, trying to decide what the best stocks to buy are right now.

It has been a volatile and uncertain year across global markets, with interest-rate expectations shifting multiple times, trade wars that are still to be resolved, earnings surprises on both sides, and a handful of sectors bouncing back while others continue to lag.

It’s important to remember, though, that through all of that noise, the most important thing long-term investors can do is stay focused on quality companies that can perform well over the long haul.

And the good news for investors is that the TSX is full of strong businesses with reliable earnings, healthy balance sheets, and long-term track records of creating wealth for shareholders.

So, whether you are looking to take advantage of stocks that have dipped, rebalance your holdings before year’s end, shore up your portfolio, or simply put excess cash to work, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now.

One of the best Canadian stocks to buy heading into 2026

If you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian stock to buy now that’s fairly priced and has years of growth potential ahead of it, I’d strongly consider Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), especially as we head into 2026.

Clean energy stocks have significant long-term growth potential as the world embarks on a decades-long shift to green energy. However, there is also a tonne of growth potential for these stocks in the near term as AI usage sends demand for energy soaring and interest rates on the decline make these stocks more attractive.

And while there are a handful of renewable energy stocks you can consider on the TSX, Brookfield is the largest and the most diversified, has a solid management team, and has access to more capital than any of its peers.

So, with Brookfield offering a dividend yield of 5.2%, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now.

A top defensive growth stock

With interest rates expected to decline further in 2026, the hope is that economic activity will pick back up while inflation remains under control.

With so much uncertainty about how the economy will perform in 2026, some of the best Canadian businesses to buy now are defensive growth stocks, like Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Defensive growth stocks are always ideal long-term investments, but they’re especially attractive when the economy is so uncertain.

As a well-known developer, manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products, Jamieson’s operations are naturally defensive, giving investors a reliable investment to hold should the heightened market volatility and uncertainty persist in 2026.

At the same time, though, Jamieson has exciting long-term potential as it grows its operations organically in Canada and continues to expand internationally.

Therefore, since Jamieson is one of the best stocks in Canada, and a business that’s positioned for any economic environment, there’s no doubt it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

A top stock to buy as interest rates fall

Falling interest rates will be positive for stocks all across the TSX, but some of the biggest rallies could come in high-quality REITs that continue to trade cheaply, such as Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

CAPREIT, as it’s known, is the largest residential REIT in Canada, making it an incredibly reliable and defensive investment you can be confident owning for years.

Additionally, it’s also ultra-cheap in this environment, making it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now, especially before it inevitably recovers.

Currently, CAPREIT trades at a forward price-to-adjusted-funds-from-operations (P/AFFO) ratio of just 15.8 times. That’s well below its five-year average forward P/AFFO ratio of 23 times.

Furthermore, it currently offers a yield of roughly 4.1%. That’s well-above its five-year average yield of just 3.1%.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy now that could rally significantly in 2026, CAPREIT is one of the cheapest investments on the TSX today.