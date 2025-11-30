Forget Seasonality: 2 TSX Stocks to Lift Your Spirits All Year Round

The 2025 gold rush led to a strong rally in the basic materials sector. While gold stocks dominated the TSX for most of the year, two consumer discretionary stocks flew under the radar but still displayed remarkable strength.

Beverage alcohol companies Corby Spirit & Wine (TSX:CSW.A) and Andrew Peller (TSX:ADW.A) remind investors to forget seasonality. Their most recent quarterly results showed impressive earnings growth, confirming that neither is a seasonal stock. Also, this pair of dividend payers is up more than 20% year to date.

Standout performance to start the fiscal year

Corby Spirit & Wine Canadian manufactures, markets, and imports spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs). The $411.4 million company has a rich heritage in Canada’s wineries and distilleries industry. Today, it either owns or represents many of the 25 top-selling brands available in the market.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2026 (three months ending September 30, 2025), revenue rose 16% to a new quarterly record of $75.4 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2025. Net earnings increased 9% year over year to $10.2%. Management said Corby delivered a standout performance despite the first-ever strike by Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers in July 2024, which shook the market.

Corby’s RTD portfolio showed renewed vigour in the post-LCBO labour strike, with the value surging 44% year over year through Q1 fiscal 26. Its president and CEO, Nicolas Krantz, said, “Corby delivered a strong start to the fiscal year, underpinned by an acceleration in market share gains in spirits and continued robust growth in RTDs, contributing to record quarterly performance.”

Kranz credits Corby’s sales strategy for the double-digit top-line growth during the quarter. Notably, cash flow from operating activities climbed 53% to $5.6 million from a year ago. He added that the company fully supports the RTD business, as it is growing faster than more profitable spirits.

Corby is not heavy on exports, although export revenue increased 55% year over year to $4.9 million owing to stronger shipments to the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Kranza sees the U.S. market as a long-term opportunity, particularly for whiskey products. Management is neither concerned nor threatened, even if American products return to Canadian shelves.

If you invest today, the share price is $14.52 (+21.5% year to date). CSW.A investors also feast on the mouth-watering 6.32% dividend.

Premium wine producer

Andrew Peller Limited, a $236 million company, is a premium wine producer. It carries premium and ultra-premium labels as well as respected brands. Paul Dubkowski, CEO of Andrew Peller, also mentioned the positive benefit and recovery from the LCBO strike a year ago.

In the first half of fiscal 2026 (six months ended September 30, 2025), revenue declined 2% to $204.7 million from a year ago. However, net earnings soared 222.4% year over year to $13.5 million. “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to continue growing market share in our core wine businesses,” Dubkowski added.

At $5.14 per share, ADW.A enjoys a 28.8% year-to-date gain. The dividend yield is an attractive 4.82%. The dividend track record is 36 years and counting.

Generate passive income

The latest earnings results of Corby Spirit and Andrew Peller strongly suggest solid business fundamentals. You can invest in either stock to generate passive income.