2 Low-Volatility Stocks With Solid Dividends

These Canadian low-volatility dividend stocks offer both stability and attractive income potential, making them solid long-term investments.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Key Points

  • Low-volatility dividend stocks are top picks for investors seeking steady income and stability.
  • These TSX stocks offer stable income and are less sensitive to market swings, resulting in lower price volatility than the broader market.
  • The resilient business models of these Canadian stocks enable them to maintain and increase their dividends across all economic cycles.

Canadians seeking income and stability could consider low-volatility dividend stocks.  These are TSX stocks that offer a stable income through dividends and are less sensitive to market swings, thus exhibiting lower price fluctuations than the broader market. Notably, these companies often belong to defensive sectors such as utilities or consumer staples, where demand remains consistent, and they generate steady earnings regardless of economic cycles.

These low-volatility Canadian stocks are typically well-established companies with solid fundamentals, consistent cash flows, and strong balance sheets. As a result, they can sustain and often grow their dividend payouts regardless of market turbulence. Thus, they provide a reliable source of passive income.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at two Canadian low-volatility dividend stocks that offer both stability and attractive income potential.

Low-volatility dividend stock #1: Fortis

Investors seeking low-volatility dividend stocks could consider top companies from Canada’s utility sector. These companies deliver essential services like electricity and gas, which remain in demand in any economy and have regulated cash flows. Their resilient business drives steady earnings growth and helps maintain consistent dividend payouts.

Among the top names in Canada’s utility space, investors could consider Fortis (TSX:FTS) for its solid dividend growth history and visibility over future payouts. Its business is built on rate-regulated assets, which ensure predictable revenue and cash flow, helping Fortis to sustain its dividend and increase it year after year. In fact, the company has delivered 52 straight years of dividend increases.

Fortis primarily operates in electricity and gas transmission and distribution, avoiding the volatility tied to power generation and commodity price swings. With dependable earnings and limited exposure to market fluctuations, the stock offers a defensive way to earn income.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion to expand its regulated asset base. This will help drive its rate base at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through 2030. Its growing rate base will enable the company to increase its dividend by 4% to 6% annually. Further, rising electricity needs from sectors such as manufacturing and data centres could add even more momentum to Fortis’s business.

Overall, for investors seeking low-volatility dividend stocks, Fortis is a dependable investment.

Low-volatility dividend stock #2: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another low-volatility dividend stock to buy and hold, thanks to its regulated electric and natural gas utility operations. With most of its earnings coming from regulated assets, the company generates reliable cash flow, which has helped it increase its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Emera has unveiled a significant $20-billion capital program running from 2026 to 2030, aimed at expanding its rate base and boosting future profitability. Management expects that spending will drive 7%–8% rate-base growth and 5%–7% annual growth in adjusted earnings per share. This supports the company’s target of ongoing dividend increases in the 1%–2% range.

In 2025 alone, Emera intends to deploy $3.6 billion, with the majority committed to key projects such as solar additions and grid upgrades at Tampa Electric, enhanced storage and transmission in Nova Scotia, and continued natural-gas development at People’s Gas. These efforts will deepen its market footprint, particularly in high-growth Florida, where population and energy demand are rising rapidly.

In short, Emera is a reliable low-volatility dividend stock to add to your portfolio.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

