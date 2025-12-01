Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks to Own for the Long Haul

2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks to Own for the Long Haul

These two Canadian heavyweights continue to deliver growth, dividends, and stability, making them stocks for investors focused on lasting returns.

Jitendra Parashar
dividends can compound over time

Key Points

  • Many investors overlook the power of holding great Canadian businesses for the long haul, but that’s where real wealth builds over time.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard keeps growing globally with steady earnings, rising dividends, and a strong record of shareholder returns.
  • Canadian National Railway continues to deliver solid profits, improved efficiency, and dependable growth that make it a timeless investment choice.

At the end of the year, many Canadian investors review their portfolios and rethink their long-term strategy. Amid all the noise of interest rate decisions, inflation updates, artificial intelligence (AI)-related news, and geopolitical headlines, it’s easy to overlook the value of simply owning great businesses for the long haul. Yet time and again, that’s exactly what works for the most successful investors in the world. On the TSX, a few well-established companies continue to deliver results year after year, even as market sentiment shifts.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian stocks that offer the kind of resilience, growth potential, and dividend reliability that make them ideal choices to hold for years to come.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

The first stock on my list, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), continues to show the world how consistency in everyday services can lead to remarkable growth. The Laval-based retailer currently runs stores across 29 countries and territories under popular banners like Circle K and Couche-Tard, giving it the ability to perform through every cycle.

ATD stock now trades at about $76.33 per share after rallying by 11% over the last three months, giving it a market cap of nearly $71 billion. It also offers a small but reliable dividend yield of 1.1%, paid quarterly.

In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (three months ended in October), Couche-Tard’s net earnings climbed 4.5% YoY (year over year) to US$740.6 million with the help of a 2.6% increase in its total revenue. This performance was mainly led by its stronger merchandise sales and healthy fuel margins as the company continues to manage costs efficiently despite inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, Couche-Tard’s ongoing expansion through quality acquisitions, digital programs, and new store construction continues to strengthen its footprint. With over 73 stores under construction and fresh initiatives like the GetGo integration in the U.S., it looks well-positioned for consistent earnings growth. Given these fundamentals, ATD remains one of the top Canadian stocks to buy and keep for the long haul, especially for investors seeking a mix of stability, global scale, and reliable income.

Canadian National Railway stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), or CN, could be another durable and dependable stock long-term investors can bet on without hesitation. This Montreal-based rail transportation giant quietly drives the North American economy by running nearly 20,000 miles of track connecting Canada’s coasts with the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

CN stock currently trades around $133.83 per share with a market cap of $82.5 billion. It also offers a 2.7% dividend yield at this market price.

Even as macroeconomic uncertainties continue to affect transportation businesses, CN posted a strong 5% YoY increase in its net profit in the latest quarter to $1.14 billion. This rise was primarily backed by growth in its intermodal and coal shipments, which offset slight softness in grain and metals. During the quarter, the company’s operating ratio also improved 170 basis points to 61.4%, showing that management’s efficiency programs are paying off.

During the quarter, CN achieved $75 million in labour cost reductions, improved train speed and car velocity, while its fuel efficiency also improved. For 2026, it plans to spend roughly $2.8 billion on capital projects, down from this year’s $3.35 billion, as it tightens costs while investing in capacity upgrades and technology.

Backed by steady earnings, careful spending, and a key role in North American trade, this Canadian stock continues to be a long-term favourite for investors seeking lasting strength and returns.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

