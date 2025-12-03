Member Login
Home » Investing » BoC Cut Interest Rates, So These Mid-Cap Stocks Are a Buy Now

BoC Cut Interest Rates, So These Mid-Cap Stocks Are a Buy Now

iShares S&P/TSX Completion ETF (TSX:XMD) is a great ETF for mid-cap investors looking to play lower rates.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the BoC and Fed easing, falling rates increase the case for small‑ and mid‑cap Canadian stocks—mid‑caps look like prime buying opportunities if cuts continue.
  • For easy exposure, consider the iShares S&P/TSX Completion ETF (XMD): it “completes” the TSX60 with mid‑cap‑heavy holdings, ~1.22% yield, ~20.4x trailing P/E, and has risen roughly 35% YTD.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) and now the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed, as they’re referred to south of the border) have both kept trimming away at interest rates in recent months. With the Bank of Canada cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) once again at the end of October, many investors might be wondering which stocks are worth picking up now that rates are on the descent with the potential to move even lower in the new year.

Undoubtedly, inflation (especially on food and shelter) has stayed quite hot, but with less-than-ideal job growth, tougher sledding for the Canadian economy, and the headline inflation number nearing 2%, there might be even more room for the BoC to keep the rate cuts coming. And that’s welcome news for stock investors, especially those with more than their fair share of exposure to the small- and mid-cap companies, which tend to benefit more greatly from lower rates.

Where will rates go from here?

Add the potential relief for capex-heavy firms and those with considerable debt loads into the equation, and I’m sure every BoC rate cut will be cheered. For now, it looks like the BoC is leaning more towards a pause from here. Of course, we’ll have to get the new pieces of economic data before it makes sense to make the next move. Personally, I think there’s upside if this pause turns into more cuts at some point in the next year.

At the end of the day, rate cut decisions should be data-driven. If the Fed does cut by 25 bps this December, I think there’s a stronger case for the BoC to follow suit, rather than pause for all too long a duration. While the Fed still has more room to cut, I’d argue that the tougher economic situation in Canada might warrant even more cuts from here.

In any case, if you believe there are more rate cuts to come, I think the mid-cap stocks look like prime buying opportunities. The mid-caps are larger and somewhat less turbulent than the small-caps, and could be worthy of a spot in your portfolio for 2026.

The TSX completion looks attractive as mid-cap stocks benefit from lower rates

For investors seeking simplicity, I think iShares S&P/TSX Completion ETF (TSX:XMD) is a good choice, especially after the latest bounce. With shares surging more than 6% in the past week (as of U.S. Thanksgiving Day), I do see the potential for the incredible, market-beating past-year run to continue. With a nice 1.22% dividend yield and a reasonable 20.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, I am a fan of what you’ll get from the intriguing ETF that can help balance the likes of a cap-weighted TSX Index ETF.

Shares are up close to 35%, topping the TSX Index by a wide margin. For those unfamiliar with the ETF, the “completion” moniker comes from the fact that the ETF pretty much “completes” the TSX 60 by investing in some of the largest (a lot of mid-cap stocks, though there are large-caps as well) names outside of the TSX 60 index.

What’s underneath the hood? Some fantastic companies, including mid-cap miners (there are a lot of miners), as well as smaller, lesser-known financials and industrials. I’m a huge fan of the ETF and think it does act as a missing piece of the puzzle, so to speak, for investors in the broad TSX 60.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian: TSX Stocks Positioned to Beat Global Markets Next Year

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is looking good heading into 2026.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Investing

2 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks for This Very Moment

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another solid stock might be worth buying today for deeper value.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3.4% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding Forever!

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management is a buy on weakness for income, dividend growth, and long-term total returns.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into one top Canadian growth stock and one dividend stock, and specifically why each company may be worth…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 2.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout while trading at a cheap earnings multiple in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With volatility returning, the TSX could see another muted session today as investors look to U.S. data and Canadian bank…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Enghouse and Telus offer you a growing yield making them top investments for TFSA owners…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

Shopify Made a Transformative Deal With OpenAI: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an AI winner and shares might be too cheap to pass up given the growth catalysts in…

Read more »