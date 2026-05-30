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A Year Later: 1 Canadian Stock That Proved Doubters Wrong and 1 That Didn’t

BlackBerry’s stock price has more than doubled, while Cineplex’s stock price has declined slightly. Let’s look into it.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • BlackBerry (TSX:BB) surged 117.6% in 2026 after years of stagnation, driven by its successful reinvention into machine-to-machine connectivity and secure communications, with Q4 revenue up 10% and QNX segment posting record $78.7 million revenue.
  • • Cineplex (TSX:CGX) declined 3.6% despite some positive signs including 17.3% attendance growth to 9.8 million and 25% box office revenue increase to $127.4 million, as the company continues struggling with losses and inability to achieve sustainable growth.
  • • The contrasting performance of these two stocks demonstrates how long investment theses can take to materialize, with BlackBerry's patient reinvention finally paying off while Cineplex remains undervalued with potential upside from increasing theatrical windows and its dominant 80% market share.
10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

The S&P/TSX Composite Index had another great year this past year — up more than 30%. But while there were quite a few Canadian stocks that were star performers, there were some that couldn’t quite participate in this rally.

Let’s take a look at the tale of two opposite performers.

man gives stopping gesture

Source: Getty Images

BlackBerry stock: Up 117.6% in the last year

2026 has been a banner year for BlackBerry (TSX:BB). But in the years prior, many investors were understandably skeptical about BlackBerry, as the stock had seen over 10 years of stagnation. The stock price was stagnant, revenue was stagnant, and earnings were nonexistent.

But behind the scenes, BlackBerry was working on a reinvention. BlackBerry focused on the business of machine-to-machine connectivity as well as the business of secure communications — two segments that management expected had bright futures. The reinvention was not easy, and it was not quick. Hence, BlackBerry stock just sat there, unable to climb higher due to losses and a lack of clarity as to when the new businesses would start to see real growth and profitability.

In the last year, however, things started to fall into place as BlackBerry’s fiscal 2026 results finally showed some signs of life. Full-year revenue came in at $549.1 million, 3% higher than the prior year. More importantly, BlackBerry’s fourth -uarter total revenue increased 10% to $156 million. Its QNX segment posted a 20% increase in revenue to a record $78.7 million. And QNX’s backlog increased to approximately $950 million, signalling multi-year revenue growth visibility.

If this momentum continues, BlackBerry’s stock price will continue to have more upside. Today, the shares of this Canadian stock remain attractively valued in my view.

Cineplex: Down 3.6% in the last year

I hate to say it, but the doubters were right about Cineplex (TSX:CGX) in the last year. The reason I hate to say it is because I have been a holder of this Canadian stock, as I’ve believed that it’s been undervalued. But regardless of this belief, the fact is that Cineplex stock has continued to suffer from lacklustre results, increasing losses, and a general inability to drive meaningful and sustainable revenue and earnings growth. So, the doubters have absolutely been right.

As for me, I continue to believe that Cineplex stock is undervalued and has potential to recover. Hence, I remain patient — and I continue to hold the stock, as there are signs of life. In Cineplex’s most recent quarter, attendance increased 17.3% to 9.8 million. While this is below pre-pandemic levels, it is a move in the right direction. Also, Cineplex’s box office results were strong, and increased 25% to $127.4 million.

Finally, Cineplex stands to benefit from the fact that theatrical windows have begun to increase after years of reductions. Universal Studios and even Netflix are recognizing the value of theatrical releases, and this is causing the pendulum to turn back toward longer windows. 

In this scenario of increasing attendance and a more favourable industry dynamics, Cineplex will benefit greatly as it is the largest movie exhibition company, with a more than 80% share.

The bottom line

The two Canadian stocks discussed in this article are good examples of how long it can sometimes take for an investment thesis to play out and the importance of patience and diversification. I will continue to follow both of these Canadian stocks as the year progresses, but in the meantime, I continue to be bullish on both of them.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in BlackBerry and Cineplex. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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