These Canadian stocks have the potential to deliver above-average returns, making them top investments to consider now.

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Stocks are top investments for building wealth over the long run, as they can increase significantly in value and deliver solid returns over time. Many companies listed on the TSX have proven this with impressive long-term returns, supported by resilient business models, strong fundamentals, and compelling growth prospects.

Keeping that in mind, here are my top TSX stocks to buy right now. These companies have the potential to deliver above-average returns in the medium- to long-term.

TSX stock #1: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is one of the top TSX stocks to buy now. The Canadian fashion retailer has built a loyal following through its exclusive in-house brands and focus on emerging trends. Moreover, its push into digital commerce and new boutiques has accelerated its growth.

Since fiscal 2020, Aritzia’s top line has grown at a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. This growth reflects a booming e-commerce segment and the expansion of the geographic footprint. Better cost control and reduced markdowns have strengthened profitability, with earnings rising at a 19% CAGR over five years. Thanks to its solid financials, Aritzia stock is up more than 368% over the past 5 years, reflecting a CAGR of more than 36%.

Aritzia prospects remain strong. The company is rapidly growing its U.S. presence and plans to open up to 10 new stores a year through fiscal 2027. This expansion should boost brand awareness and drive demand both in-store and online. Management expects revenue to increase 15–17% annually, driven by strong digital performance and additional physical retail space. All in all, Aritzia appears well-positioned for impressive growth in the years to come.

TSX stock #2: CES Energy

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is an attractive long-term stock to buy now. The company specializes in high-performance consumable chemical solutions used throughout the oilfield lifecycle, including drilling and completion to production and ongoing optimization. As drilling activity expands and operators increasingly rely on advanced chemical technologies to unlock efficiencies, CES stands to benefit.

CES’s capital-light business model supports strong free cash flow generation. This makes CES more durable during downturns and positions it to capture upside when industry demand accelerates. Its balance sheet is structured to remain stable even in weaker commodity environments, giving the company the financial flexibility.

Though the energy landscape continues to face geopolitical and trade uncertainties, CES has built a diversified and predominantly U.S.-focused revenue base. This reduces exposure to regional disruptions and enhances efficiencies in distribution and service delivery.

With global energy producers pushing for higher productivity and service intensity rising across major oil and gas basins, demand for specialized chemical solutions is set to climb. Overall, CES Energy Solutions is well-positioned to maintain its positive momentum in 2026 and beyond.

TSX stock #3: Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock could be a solid addition to your portfolio. The stock received a significant lift after the company confirmed a 50-aircraft order and an associated service agreement with BOND, valued at about US$1.7 billion. That deal, first announced earlier this year, also comes with purchase options for an additional 70 aircraft. Should BOND move forward with the full commitment, the combined value of aircraft and services could top US$4 billion, a significant revenue pipeline for years ahead.

Even after this rally, Bombardier’s longer-term potential remains attractive. The company has maintained a healthy pace of aircraft deliveries despite ongoing global economic uncertainty. A key factor is the shift toward larger business jets, which command higher selling prices and stronger margins. That trend supports improving profitability and stronger free cash flow as the business scales.

Bombardier’s services division is another growth catalyst that continues to expand rapidly. Maintenance and support services typically offer recurring, high-margin revenue, adding stability to its operations. Further, with a US$16.6 billion backlog in hand and expanding opportunities in defence and aftermarket services, the company is building a more diversified and resilient earnings base.

Put together, higher deliveries, a significant backlog, and an increasing focus on profitable service offerings suggest Bombardier is positioned for solid growth.