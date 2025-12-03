Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Soaring Gold Stocks Still Look Super-Cheap!

These 2 Soaring Gold Stocks Still Look Super-Cheap!

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) stand out as golden opportunities in December 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold is on a strong run (≈+56% YTD) and looks attractive as a hedge against renewed tech/AI volatility and potential year‑end market downside.
  • For exposure, miners offer value: Barrick (ABX) is a cheap large‑cap (~13.6x P/E) with potential upside from management changes, while Orla (OLA) is a higher‑volatility, deep‑value mid‑cap (~10.7x forward P/E).

Don’t look now, but gold seems to be off to the races again after a very brief October correction that happened well before the slippage in November AI stocks. Undoubtedly, now that things are looking higher for the price of gold, many investors may be wondering if now is a good time to pick up the metal as a hedge against potential chaos in the new year.

Just because stocks have shrugged off the AI pullback does not mean we won’t get another AI-focused wipeout in the tech sector, or worse, a miniature form of an AI bubble bust. Of course, there’s also a chance that the established, profitable AI innovators are still undervalued here if the AI dreams of many smart folks in tech do come true!

In any case, recent action suggests gold could be a safe haven from further tech-related volatility, which makes the asset shine pretty bright going into year-end!

Can gold stocks add shine to your portfolio?

The important thing is to stay diversified and to insist on relative value. Though gold is tough to gauge, since its value depends on what someone else is willing to pay, I do think the latest past-month resilience and the newfound momentum make the asset worth owning as part of a portfolio looking to improve the overall risk/reward.

Now, not every investor wants to maximize their Sharpe ratios (a measure of risk-adjusted returns), but I do think that gold remains one of those assets that can provide insulation from volatility while also powering a good amount of returns over time. Year to date, gold – a typically risk-off asset – has soared more than 56%, putting the stock market indices to shame. If you’re willing to take on more risk and volatility, I think the miners are a great choice.

Barrick Gold: A dirt-cheap large-cap with potential catalysts

I think of names like Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and Orla Mining (TSX:OLA), two impressive miners that have plenty of tailwinds and really low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

Moving ahead, a new CEO and some more massive managerial changes could pave the way for a new kind of Barrick, one that I believe is worth a big, fat premium. As the generational surge in gold prices hits, I think making a big change at the top is a good way to go to make the most of what may very well be a historic opportunity.

Of course, not every CEO transition goes smoothly, but I think there’s plenty of value to be unlocked in a $98 billion juggernaut whose shares trade at an absurdly cheap 13.6 times P/E. If you’re a fan of value and can keep your cool through the transitional moment, I think the name is tough to overlook if you seek bang for your buck.

As for Orla, it’s even cheaper, going for 10.7 times forward P/E despite gaining over 370% in two years. I think the mid-cap miner ($6.4 billion market cap) is worth picking up if you’re comfortable with betting on a smaller operator in the space. Undoubtedly, the ride will be choppier, but with the name on the radars of so few, I think the deep value option is a perfect buy as newfound momentum drives shares to new highs.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Silver Mining Stocks to Buy in December

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

December’s silver setup looks strong as seasonality, tightening supply, and rising prices favour Pan American Silver and First Majestic.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Prices Are at a Record High: What Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With gold at record highs, Agnico Eagle offers a low-risk way to ride the rally without losing sleep.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Will This TSX Gold Stock Continue to Shine in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Gold is a small-cap TSX stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders, given its widening earnings growth.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold is Booming: This is the 1 Top Gold Stock to Buy

| Adam Othman

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) might be one of the best investments to own leading into the next year.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Silver Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

CEFs and ETFs can provide more liquid and affordable exposure to silver prices than physical bars.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Funds for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I like this CEF and ETF better than bullion for gold price exposure.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

This mining stock is going through a rally right now, and it might be the perfect time to dive into…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 of the Best Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy these two TSX gold stocks instead of gold bullion to leverage rising gold prices without losing the liquidity of…

Read more »