Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Smart ETF Moves to Help Rebalance by Year’s End

2 Smart ETF Moves to Help Rebalance by Year’s End

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS) and another ETF to help bring balance back to your TFSA.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • If the TSX rally left you overweight in certain sectors, rebalance into diversified ETFs to reduce risk and shore up underexposed areas.
  • Consider Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) as a hedge against market shocks and BMO Equal Weight Canadian Banks (ZEB) for balanced Big‑Six bank exposure and income.

The bull market seems difficult to stop in its tracks, even as the TSX Index runs over a few bumps in the road to close off the year. Either way, I think it makes sense to take a step back and rebalance things a bit if the latest surge in the market has left you overexposed to some sectors (think the financials or materials, which have done well this year) and underexposed to others (especially tech if you’re too heavy in Canadian stocks). In any case, rebalancing doesn’t have to be a difficult chore. And, in many instances, it might not even be necessary if you’re fine with where things stand with sectors you’re overweight in.

Of course, tremendous strength could end in some sort of painful correction, and as an investor, it’s always important to manage through such risks. In any case, this piece will focus on a few quick and easy ETF pick-ups that might be able to rebalance your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) or any other account that may be overdue for a bit of a tune-up, so to speak.

As always, rebalancing is a personal decision rather than a rule to be followed. If you’ve found that valuations and volatility levels in some of your top holdings are above your comfort zone, rotating some profits into a more diversified ETF could be the move to make. Without further ado, let’s check in with a few ETFs I’d have at the top of my list if I were to move things around to achieve greater balance and perhaps a lower risk profile going into 2026.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust

First up, we have the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS), one of the better Canadian physical gold ETFs out there. Undoubtedly, it has been a scorching run for gold, but the good times might not be over. And if you’re like many investors who are underexposed to the shining metal, I think it’s not too late to add some exposure going into the new year, which may very well be full of shockers and surprises that drive the precious metal higher.

Apart from central bank buying and macro headwinds, I find gold to be a terrific asset to own in the face of a market correction or bear market moment. Indeed, whenever you have an asset that can steady the ship (think your TFSA) when a hurricane moves through, you might wish to keep adding to it on dips. Though gold still isn’t cheap, I wouldn’t be against buying a small portion here, especially if you’re not yet correction-ready with your holdings.

BMO Equal Weight Canadian Banks ETF

When it comes to quick rebalancing, the thematic ETFs are more than worth considering. At this juncture, I like the BMO Equal Weight Canadian Banks (TSX:ZEB), which is a low-cost way to bet on Canada’s Big Six banks. The banks have been really enjoying a comeback year. And if I had to guess, there’s more strength to be had in the new year, as headwinds continue to fade and tailwinds look to strengthen.

It’s hard to pick just one of the big bank stocks to buy, so if you’re looking to beef up on the financials, the ZEB stands out as a one-stop shop kind of option. You’re owning the broad basket of banks in an ETF that rebalances itself every so often to maintain an equal weighting. With a 3.3% yield and a very simple mix, the ZEB stands out as a must-watch if you’re not as invested in the banks as you’d wish.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $275 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discover how True North Commercial REIT’s government‑anchored leases could help turn a TFSA into monthly, tax‑free income even amid a…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Screaming Buys Today

| Sneha Nahata

Several high-quality TSX stocks with solid growth prospects are trading under $30, proving a solid opportunity for buying.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Tech Stocks

If You Were Waiting for Tech Stocks to Go on Sale, Now’s Your Chance

| Joey Frenette

Tech stocks, like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), might be terrific bargains amid volatility.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With just $40,000

| Kay Ng

Building a passive income portfolio can be as simple as investing in dividend ETFs or prudently in individual stocks more…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Elite Canadian Dividend Stocks Ready to Soar Higher in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three elite Canadian dividend stocks, and why they make excellent long-term holdings for those seeking stability and…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Energy Stocks

The Resurgence Plays: 2 Energy Stocks Poised for Massive Turnaround Gains in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two surging TSX energy stocks could sustain their strong momentum to deliver massive gains in 2026.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,010 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $15,000 into steady monthly income with Alaris Equity Partners’ contract-backed payouts and conservative, diversified model.

Read more »