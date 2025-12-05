Member Login
3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

The TFSA is an environment that can create millionaires. Read on to find out how!

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Key Points

  • Consistent, automated contributions over decades plus TFSA’s tax-free compounding have helped hundreds of Canadians reach seven-figure balances.
  • TFSA millionaires invest for growth — holding diversified, high-quality stocks long term so tax-free returns can compound.
Believe it or not, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has quietly minted multiple Canadian millionaires since its introduction in 2009. According to a Globe and Mail article, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) revealed that 352 Canadians had amassed TFSAs worth at least $1 million in October 2024 — a remarkable achievement for an account many still use as a basic savings vehicle.

So, how did these individuals turn modest annual contribution limits into seven-figure fortunes? Their strategies aren’t mystical or out of reach. In fact, the blueprint for TFSA success is surprisingly practical.

1. They build wealth starting with saving regularly

If TFSA millionaires share one trait above all, it’s saving regularly (or spending less than they make). The annual contribution limit for both 2025 and 2026 is $7,000, and the most effective investors don’t just scramble to contribute at year-end — they plan for it. 

Setting aside roughly $583 per month starting in January effortlessly brings you to the max by December. Automating those contributions turns discipline into default behaviour.

Financial planners often recommend saving about 20% of take-home income, but with today’s higher cost of living, that target can feel ambitious. What matters more is getting into the habit.

Even putting away $50 a week can build impressive momentum, and over decades, small contributions quietly evolve into a meaningful portfolio.

But regular savings alone won’t turn a TFSA into a million-dollar machine. What you do with those contributions matters just as much.

2. TFSA millionaires treat the TFSA as a growth engine

Despite its name, the TFSA was never designed to be just a savings account. Yet, according to a TD survey in November 2025, about 40% of younger Canadians still keep most of their TFSA balances in cash. This is the opposite of what TFSA millionaires do.

High-net-worth TFSA holders recognize that the account’s real superpower is tax-free compounding — no capital gains tax, no dividend tax, no tax on withdrawals. That makes it the ideal home for growth-oriented assets like stocks, particularly those with strong long-term potential.

Of course, a growth-focused TFSA still demands sensible risk management. Diversifying across industries and avoiding oversized bets on any one stock are essential guardrails. Millionaires aren’t reckless gamblers — they’re strategic investors who understand that the mix of assets inside the TFSA drives long-term outcomes far more than short-term market moves.

3. They buy great businesses — and hold them for a long time

The most powerful advantage TFSA millionaires harness is time. While frequent trading can eat into returns — and, in extreme cases, even cause the CRA to classify the activity as taxable business income — long-term investing lets compounding work uninterrupted.

So, what counts as a “great business”? Typically, these are companies with solid revenue growth, durable competitive advantages, healthy balance sheets, and leadership that allocates capital wisely.

A good Canadian example is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Its disciplined model — acquiring profitable niche software companies, keeping proven managers in place, and allowing each firm to run independently — has produced extraordinary results. Over the past decade, the stock has been a six-bagger, delivering annualized returns of just over 20%.

For TFSA investors, Constellation illustrates the magic of owning a cash-generating compounder inside a tax-free wrapper. When a company reinvests earnings efficiently, its growth snowballs over time — and when that snowball rolls tax-free, the effect is even more dramatic.

Investor takeaway

Becoming a TFSA millionaire is about contributing regularly, investing strategically, and holding quality businesses for the long run. Treat your TFSA not as a savings vehicle but as a tax-free compounding machine — and you may be surprised how quickly your wealth accelerates.

With patience, discipline, and smart investing, your first million might be closer than you think.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

