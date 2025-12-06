Member Login
The Best Stocks to Invest $3,000 in a TFSA Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $3,000 in a TFSA Right Now

These Canadian stocks have solid fundamentals and strong future growth potential, making them best stocks for a TFSA.

Sneha Nahata
Key Points

  • A TFSA allows investments to grow tax-free, making it a powerful tool for long-term wealth creation.
  • Canadians can optimize their TFSA by investing in high-quality stocks with strong fundamentals and solid future growth potential.
  • SECURE Waste Infrastructure, Cameco, and AltaGas have a proven business model and offer significant growth potential.

For Canadians looking to build long-term wealth, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains one of the most powerful tools available. It is one of the top investment routes, as any growth your money earns, whether through capital gains, dividends, or interest, stays completely tax-free. That means more of your returns remain in your pocket, helping you work toward your financial goals.

The key to optimizing these benefits is choosing the right investments. High-quality TSX-listed companies with solid fundamentals and strong future growth potential can help your TFSA thrive over the years.

So, if you have $3,000 to invest today, here are the best stocks to consider now.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is an attractive stock to add to your TFSA. Despite grappling with softer commodity prices and macroeconomic uncertainty, the company’s fundamentals remain solid, positioning it well to navigate the short-term challenges.

Its diversified network of energy and waste infrastructure assets continues to deliver steady, infrastructure-backed cash flow. Further, most of its earnings come from ongoing production and industrial activity rather than volatile drilling cycles, insulating it from commodity swings. In addition, the company’s focus on efficiency and cost control cushions margins even in softer pricing conditions.

While its metals recycling division faces temporary pressure due to trade dynamics, SECURE appears well-positioned for a rebound in 2026. Its major infrastructure projects are nearing completion, and new organic growth initiatives are expected to contribute meaningfully to future earnings. With Canadian oil and gas production holding firm and throughput expected to increase, the company’s outlook remains encouraging.

Cameco Corporation

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is another compelling stock to add to your TFSA, offering investors a way to capitalize on nuclear energy demand. As a significant uranium supplier with ownership of high-grade, low-cost reserves, it plays a critical role in the global fuel cycle. Moreover, its strategic investments in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment further strengthened its control over the entire nuclear value chain.

Cameco is benefitting from significant tailwinds, including decarbonization and surging electricity needs from artificial intelligence (AI)-led data centres. Thanks to its solid competitive position and growth prospects, Cameco stock has gained about 292% over the past three years. Moreover, the stock still has ample room for growth.

With long-term supply contracts, expansion plans, and ongoing exploration, Cameco appears well-positioned for continued growth. Its integrated business model and dominant market position augur well for future growth.

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is an attractive stock to add to your TFSA for stability, income, and growth. It owns a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure and rate-regulated utilities business. This regulated structure helps generate steady, growing earnings, which support dividend payments. Moreover, its diversified midstream business, including LPG export terminals and natural gas processing, adds a meaningful growth engine tied to global energy demand.

Its focus on increasing asset utilization, controlling operating costs, and extending asset life cushions its bottom line and drives dividend payments. In the most recent quarter, the company raised its dividend by 6%, which marks the sixth consecutive annual dividend increase. Notably, the energy company’s dividends have increased at a CAGR of 6% since 2021, thanks to a growing earnings base. Management has set a target to grow dividends by 5–7% annually through 2030, while maintaining a sustainable payout ratio of 50–60%.

Looking ahead, long-term contracts and regulated assets provide earnings durability. Moreover, AltaGas is also positioning for future infrastructure demand by advancing data centre utility development in Virginia, Michigan, and Maryland, using a low-risk, regulated approach.

Overall, AltaGas is a compelling addition to your TFSA for generating tax-free income and capital gains.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

