Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BCE Stock (Finally) a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

Is BCE Stock (Finally) a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

This beaten-down blue chip could let you lock in a higher yield as conditions normalize. Here’s why BCE may be a patient investor’s buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE shares fell as higher interest costs, slower growth, and media weakness pressured profits
  • Recent results showed stable revenue, solid free cash flow, cost cuts, and management reaffirming guidance
  • If rates ease, debt costs should fall and sentiment could improve

Buying a blue-chip stock when it’s down, especially a name like BCE (TSX:BCE), can be a great idea for any investor, if you’re willing to take some risk. That’s because you’re essentially getting a proven, stable business at a discount while its dividend yield rises in your favour.

These companies have long histories of surviving recessions, rate cycles, and industry changes, so temporary drops often reflect short-term pressures rather than long-term damage. When the fundamentals remain strong, buying during weakness can lock in bigger income. From there, it positions you for solid upside once conditions normalize.

BCE

BCE has faced a tough few years as rising interest rates hit the entire telecom sector hard. Because BCE stock carries significant long-term debt to fund its network infrastructure, higher borrowing costs squeezed profitability and made expansion more expensive. At the same time, regulatory pressures and slower subscriber growth added stress to operations, widening the gap between financial expectations and actual results.

Investors responded by pushing the stock down sharply, making it one of the worst-performing TSX blue chips over the last two years. BCE stock also faced challenges with declining wireline revenue, higher operating expenses, and intensified competition among wireless carriers.

BCE’s media division struggled as well, with advertising weakness and structural declines in legacy broadcasting weighing on results. These pressures combined to produce a rare period of stagnation for a company once seen as one of the most reliable income stocks in Canada. The sentiment shift was dramatic, leaving BCE stock trading at valuation levels not seen in more than a decade.

Numbers don’t lie

Recent earnings showed a mixed but stabilizing picture. Revenue held fairly steady, with wireless still showing pockets of strength. BCE stock continued to generate solid free cash flow despite the challenging environment. Cost reductions, efficiency programs, and ongoing network improvements helped offset some of the margin compression caused by inflation and higher interest expenses. While profit growth remains slow, the earnings demonstrated that BCE’s core operations are stabilizing rather than deteriorating.

The latest quarter also signalled early signs of improvement in subscriber trends and hinted at better cash-flow visibility heading into the next fiscal year. Management reaffirmed its cash-flow and capital-spending outlook. This gave investors more confidence that the company can maintain its dividend and manage its debt effectively. While growth may not be explosive, BCE stock’s consistency and large customer base continue supporting dependable operating income.

BCE stock could finally be a buy for its dividend yield. The payout is now among the highest of any Canadian blue chip, largely due to the share price decline, not a decline in fundamentals. For long-term investors, this means an opportunity to lock in a historically high yield from a company that has paid dividends for more than 100 years. As interest rates eventually ease, BCE stock’s debt costs will fall, profitability will recover, and investor sentiment will likely swing back in its favour. That combination of income, stability, and eventual valuation recovery makes BCE a compelling pick for anyone seeking long-term dividend power.

Bottom line

The stock’s current weakness creates a rare entry point for investors. You’re getting BCE stock at a discount, which can bring in ample income. In fact, here’s what $7,000 has to offer.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BCE$32.32216$1.75$378.00Quarterly$6,982. 12

Meanwhile, investors continue collecting a sizeable income stream backed by essential services Canadians use every day. For patient investors, that setup is hard to ignore.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock With a 9% Payout Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An under-the-radar Brazilian gas producer with steady contracts and a big dividend could be a sneaky-good TFSA income play.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Premier TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX dividend stocks are suitable options for retiring seniors with smart investing strategies.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average RRSP Balance for a 70-Year-Old in Canada?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 70, turn your RRSP into a personal pension. See how one dividend ETF can deliver steady, tax-deferred income with…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

An 8% Dividend Stock Paying Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This non-bank mortgage lender turns secured real estate loans into steady monthly income, which is ideal for TFSA investors seeking…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These energy sector giants offer high yields and reliable dividend growth.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can strengthen your portfolio's income-generation capabilities over the next decade.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the best stocks for your Tax-Free Savings Account investment strategy and understand the Canadian market dynamics.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

FIRE Sale: 1 Top-Notch Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “fire‑sale” bank may be mispriced. BMO’s durable dividend and U.S. expansion could reward patient buyers when fear fades.

Read more »