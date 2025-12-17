Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3 Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now for 2026 and Beyond

The 3 Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now for 2026 and Beyond

These TSX stocks have fundamentally strong businesses with ability to deliver significant gains and grow through multiple economic cycles.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Investors should focus on fundamentally strong TSX companies with durable demand, solid balance sheets, and the ability to grow profitably through economic cycles.
  • These TSX stocks stand out for their resilient business models, attractive growth profiles, and capacity to navigate shifting consumer and financial conditions.
  • These TSX stocks have solid long-term growth potential and could deliver strong returns over the coming years.

Investors looking to buy TSX stocks for 2026 and beyond should focus on fundamentally strong companies with businesses built to grow through multiple economic cycles. Look for companies with strong demand tailwinds, a solid balance sheet, and the ability to generate profitable growth. These companies are most likely to navigate shifting interest rates, evolving consumer behaviour, and structural economic changes well and deliver significant returns.

With that background, here are the three best TSX stocks I’d buy now for 2026 and beyond.

Best TSX stocks #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a no-brainer TSX stock to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. The discount retailer has consistently delivered strong growth, which has given a significant boost to its share price. Its resilient business model continues to drive its financials regardless of market conditions. For instance, in the first nine months of its current fiscal year, revenue climbed 13.7%, while net earnings rose 17.9% year over year.

Dollarama sells consumables, general merchandise, and seasonal products at low, fixed prices. Its value pricing strategy and expanded offerings, including private-label items, consistently drive traffic. This, in turn, supports Dollarama’s same-store sales growth, profits, dividends, and share price gains.

Over the past five years, Dollarama shares have surged more than 278%. Moreover, investors have also benefited from steadily rising dividends, with increases every year since 2011. Looking ahead, Dollarama’s defensive business, store expansion, growing delivery presence, and strong sourcing capabilities position it well to deliver steady growth and attractive long-term returns.

Best TSX stocks #2: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. The subprime lending and leasing company has seen its share price fall sharply over the past three months, driven by a short-seller report alleging accounting manipulation and by earnings pressure in its latest quarterly results.

Recent results reflected goeasy’s shift toward secured loans, stricter underwriting, higher credit loss provisions, and rising financing costs. While these changes weighed on near-term earnings, they also point to a more disciplined and risk-conscious lending strategy.

Importantly, demand for goeasy’s credit products remains strong. Moreover, its diversified funding sources, increase in secured loan product mix, ongoing optimization of credit, and operating efficiency support long-term growth. After the selloff, the stock trades at 6.3 times forward earnings and offers a 4.6% dividend yield. In short, goeasy is a compelling investment offering growth, income, and value.

Best TSX stocks #3: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is an attractive long-term investment heading into 2026 and beyond. The Canadian fashion retailer has delivered impressive growth, with revenue compounding at 23% annually since fiscal 2020 and earnings rising 19% on an annualized basis. Its solid financials have translated into substantial shareholder value, as the stock has surged more than 350% over the past five years.

The brand continues to gain traction as its well-curated product mix and increased marketing investment draw in a larger, more loyal customer base. Both retail and online channels are contributing to growth. Over the past year, Aritzia expanded its boutique network by roughly 25% across the U.S. and Canada, while e-commerce revenue has grown at about 33% annually since 2020.

Looking ahead, an enhanced digital platform, a new shopping app, and rising brand awareness should further improve scalability and profitability. With expanding U.S. operations and a strong omnichannel strategy, Aritzia appears well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term upside.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Investing

Got $1,000? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for a TFSA Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy these two TSX stocks if you’re looking for investments to add to your self-directed TFSA investment portfolio.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a “just right” dividend? Royal Bank’s scale, steady profits, and disciplined risk make its payout one you can…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Stocks for Canada’s Current Low-Rate Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks can boost your passive income while also providing stability in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Turn Any TFSA Into $600 in Monthly Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn your TFSA into tax-free monthly cash flow with two simple picks an industrial REIT and a high-dividend ETF you…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Energy Stocks

7.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 7.4% dividend and steady cash flow, this top Canadian stock looks like a rare mix of value and…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy these three blue-chip TSX dividend stocks for your self-directed investment portfolio to unlock long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Kay Ng

The TFSA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000. How will you save and invest this amount this year and carry…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $196/ Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 24% from all-time highs, CNQ is a top TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.6%…

Read more »