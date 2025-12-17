These TSX stocks have fundamentally strong businesses with ability to deliver significant gains and grow through multiple economic cycles.

The 3 Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now for 2026 and Beyond

Investors looking to buy TSX stocks for 2026 and beyond should focus on fundamentally strong companies with businesses built to grow through multiple economic cycles. Look for companies with strong demand tailwinds, a solid balance sheet, and the ability to generate profitable growth. These companies are most likely to navigate shifting interest rates, evolving consumer behaviour, and structural economic changes well and deliver significant returns.

With that background, here are the three best TSX stocks I’d buy now for 2026 and beyond.

Best TSX stocks #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a no-brainer TSX stock to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. The discount retailer has consistently delivered strong growth, which has given a significant boost to its share price. Its resilient business model continues to drive its financials regardless of market conditions. For instance, in the first nine months of its current fiscal year, revenue climbed 13.7%, while net earnings rose 17.9% year over year.

Dollarama sells consumables, general merchandise, and seasonal products at low, fixed prices. Its value pricing strategy and expanded offerings, including private-label items, consistently drive traffic. This, in turn, supports Dollarama’s same-store sales growth, profits, dividends, and share price gains.

Over the past five years, Dollarama shares have surged more than 278%. Moreover, investors have also benefited from steadily rising dividends, with increases every year since 2011. Looking ahead, Dollarama’s defensive business, store expansion, growing delivery presence, and strong sourcing capabilities position it well to deliver steady growth and attractive long-term returns.

Best TSX stocks #2: goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best TSX stocks to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond. The subprime lending and leasing company has seen its share price fall sharply over the past three months, driven by a short-seller report alleging accounting manipulation and by earnings pressure in its latest quarterly results.

Recent results reflected goeasy’s shift toward secured loans, stricter underwriting, higher credit loss provisions, and rising financing costs. While these changes weighed on near-term earnings, they also point to a more disciplined and risk-conscious lending strategy.

Importantly, demand for goeasy’s credit products remains strong. Moreover, its diversified funding sources, increase in secured loan product mix, ongoing optimization of credit, and operating efficiency support long-term growth. After the selloff, the stock trades at 6.3 times forward earnings and offers a 4.6% dividend yield. In short, goeasy is a compelling investment offering growth, income, and value.

Best TSX stocks #3: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is an attractive long-term investment heading into 2026 and beyond. The Canadian fashion retailer has delivered impressive growth, with revenue compounding at 23% annually since fiscal 2020 and earnings rising 19% on an annualized basis. Its solid financials have translated into substantial shareholder value, as the stock has surged more than 350% over the past five years.

The brand continues to gain traction as its well-curated product mix and increased marketing investment draw in a larger, more loyal customer base. Both retail and online channels are contributing to growth. Over the past year, Aritzia expanded its boutique network by roughly 25% across the U.S. and Canada, while e-commerce revenue has grown at about 33% annually since 2020.

Looking ahead, an enhanced digital platform, a new shopping app, and rising brand awareness should further improve scalability and profitability. With expanding U.S. operations and a strong omnichannel strategy, Aritzia appears well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term upside.