Three Canadian companies are sound investment options as AI adoption in the healthcare sector accelerates.

Ready for Healthcare AI? Put WELL Health Technologies Plus 2 More on Your Watchlist

Artificial intelligence (AI) is tasked with solving complex problems and performing the tasks humans do. While adoption is already sky-high in the technology, finance, manufacturing, and retail sectors, the Canadian healthcare tech landscape is ready for a similar transformation.

With adoption expected to rise from moderate to very high, investors should include WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL), Healwell AI (TSX: AIDX), and VitalHub (TSX: VHI) on their watchlists. These three companies should be the primary drivers of the AI revolution in healthcare in 2026.

Mother Ship

WELL Health Technologies is an aggressive AI play, if not the mother ship in healthcare AI. The $1 billion digital health technology company owns and operates primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. It provides Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) Electronic Medical Record (EMR) services to clinics and doctors in Canada, as well as Virtual Care and patient engagement solution providers.

Its founder, Chairman, and CEO, Hamed Shabazi, said, “Over the last few years, we have added significant scale to WELL’s business and increased our leadership position as the preeminent end-to-end healthcare company in Canada, while our US businesses continue to flourish in their respective sectors.”

Healthcare providers can join the WELL health clinic network or purchase technology solutions. Either way, the result should be improved clinic efficiency and health outcomes.

In the first three quarters of 2025, revenue rose 48% year-over-year to $1 billion, while operating income reached $51.9 million compared the $5.1 million operating loss from a year ago. WELL has increased its depth in delivering the best in provider-focused technologies following a pair of strategic acquisitions.

In addition to North America, WELL can deliver at scale to large enterprises and public sector clients in Australia, France, New Zealand, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the UAE.

Pure-play AI diagnostics

WELL Health has a 69% ownership stake in Healwell AI. The $272 million healthcare AI company focuses on preventive care. It is developing tools to help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases. The two main segments, AI and data science and healthcare software, work together to advance healthcare for patients.

Market analysts say Healwell is an alternative to buying the whole WELL Health ecosystem. Instead, you’d be investing in a pure-play AI diagnostics firm. Regarding share prices, WELL and AIDX trade at $3.99 and $0.87 per share, respectively.

Operational AI

Vitalhub ranked 18th in the 2025 TSX30 List, the flagship program for the 30 top-performing companies. The $552.3 million software company offers a comprehensive product suite, from electronic health records and operational intelligence to workforce automation solutions. If you invest today, the share price is $8.77. The overall return of this growth stock in three years is 248%-plus.

Under its two-pronged growth strategy, Vitalhub will aggressively pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to consolidate niche healthcare tech providers, particularly in Canada and the U.K. The 75% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $93.7 million in the first three quarters of 2025 reflects a positive growth outlook.

Heavy AI utilization

WELL Health, Healwell AI, and VitalHub heavily utilize AI to build a more resilient, efficient healthcare system. The success of their technologies will drive their stock prices higher.