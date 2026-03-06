Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Overhyped Stock That Could Turn $100,000 Into Nothing

1 Overhyped Stock That Could Turn $100,000 Into Nothing

A top-performing crypto stock could crash hard and be worthless if volatility spikes under the current market conditions.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Hut 8 has surged recently (≈+264% trailing one‑year) but remains a high‑risk, high‑reward speculative play heavily tied to Bitcoin’s volatile price.
  • The pivot to AI data centers (Compute = ~86% of 2025 revenue) boosts growth potential and margins, but a US$248M net loss in 2025 and valuation swings leave profitability uncertain.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Hut 8] >

Many companies actively involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital asset revolution continue to attract investors. Some crypto and crypto-related stocks are even considered potential multi-baggers.

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) is among the overhyped stocks in 2026. But given current market conditions, excitement could wane, leaving a $100,000 investment worthless. The shift from crypto mining to AI data centres is a tailwind, though the crypto space is heavily influenced by Bitcoin’s performance.

Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

Price and performance

Bitcoin remains the undisputed poster child, if not the face of cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, the supposedly digital gold has yet to shed its speculative and high-risk image. The speculative tag stems from its unpredictable performance. BTC closed at US$87,508.83 at year-end 2025 after peaking at US$124,752.53 on October 6, 2025, a nearly 30% drop in just three months.

As of March 5, 2026, BTC’s price is US$72,668.99, a 16.9% year-to-date loss. In contrast, Hut 8 enjoys a 17.2% year-to-date gain. At $73.99 per share, the trailing one-year price return is plus-264.5%. A $100,000 investment a year ago would be worth $364,482.76 today. However, if HUT begins to mirror BTC’s downtrend, the gains could disappear in an instant. 

High-risk, high-reward

Hut 8 is not an essential or need-to-have stock in the current scary environment, but rather a high-risk, high-reward speculative play despite its outperformance. While the trailing gains have been significant, you should not expect mouth-watering returns when volatility spikes. A crypto pullback could happen if Bitcoin fails to hold at the current level.

Thus far, Hut 8 has held steady, driven by the hype over its shift to AI infrastructure. The $8 billion company is no longer just a Bitcoin miner and benefits immensely from the AI boom. It has diverted power from Bitcoin mining to AI data centres, where profit margins are higher and more stable. Unfortunately, profitability is a major concern.

Financial performance

Today, Hut 8’s energy infrastructure platform integrates power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases. In full-year 2025, total revenue climbed 44.8% year-over-year to US$235.1 million. The Compute segment accounted for 86% of the total revenue.

Its CEO, Asher Genoot, said, “Over the past two years, we have rebuilt Hut 8 around a power-first strategy centred on high-velocity origination, disciplined greenfield development, first-principles infrastructure design, and capital-efficient execution. He added that the work in 2025 translated into tangible growth and commercial progress across the platform.

Still, the net loss reached US$248 million compared with net income of US$331.4 million in 2024. The operating loss for the year was US$322 million. The massive reversal on the bottom line was due to the valuation of Hut 8’s Bitcoin holdings (unrealized gains in 2024). It also reflects the extreme volatility of the business model, including non-cash accounting adjustments related to Bitcoin.

Final verdict   

Hut 8, an erstwhile pure-play Bitcoin miner, is now a more stable mid-cap stock following impressive growth. Focusing on AI data centres can potentially generate massive profits. Nonetheless, the stock could crash hard if it doesn’t make as much money as investors hope, not to mention the impact of Bitcoin’s wild ride.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors heavy in U.S. tech can diversify with this Canadian AI company benefiting from strong demand and infrastructure spending.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Tech Stocks

What’s a Great Tech Stock to Buy Right Now?

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) looks like a cheap tech giant worth picking up amid the tech wobbles.

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy If the TSX Pulls Back 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dip in the market can turn a watchlist stock into a "buy now," especially if the business is growing…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is down 51%! Grab this 38,000% compounding legend at a rare "clearance rack" price before the…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Tech Stocks

The Canadian AI Stock That Could Soon Go Public

| Joey Frenette

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Copilot and other AI innovators could make for a huge Cohere IPO in 2026 or 2027.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus has slid hard from its highs, but its cash-flow compounding engine may still be running underneath the noisy headlines.

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

TFSA vs. RRSP: Where Should You Buy Micron Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Micron stock has rallied 350% in 12 months. Is there more upside to the stock? If you are considering investing,…

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Tech Stocks

Netflix Lost. Netflix Won. Film at 11.

| Anders Bylund

Netflix lost the bidding war for Warner Bros. Why are investors celebrating?

Read more »