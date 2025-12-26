Member Login
1 Smart Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

This Canadian stock is reliable, has years of potential, and pays a consistently growing dividend, making it one of the best to buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) — leading Canadian vitamins & supplements brand with defensive, recurring demand and a strong track record (revenue CAGR 12.4% and normalized EPS CAGR 12.6% since 2017).
  • Expanding internationally (China, U.S., Europe), it offers a ~2.8% yield and has grown its dividend ~84% over five years, blending reliable income with long‑term growth potential.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Jamieson Wellness

When you invest for the long haul, and you do it right, you don’t need a complicated strategy or a long list of Canadian stocks to buy. In fact, some of the best portfolios are built by owning just a handful of high-quality businesses and letting time and compounding do the heavy lifting.

Long-term investing works best when you focus on companies with durable demand, strong brands, and business models that can perform through different economic environments.

These are the kinds of stocks you do not need to constantly monitor or trade. You buy them, hold them, and allow the business to grow while you benefit as a shareholder.

That is why consumer health and wellness companies are some of the best Canadian stocks to buy. Demand is constantly stable, in many cases, products are essential and used daily, and the industry benefits from long-term trends like aging populations, rising health awareness, and increased focus on preventative care.

That’s why one of the best Canadian stocks that you can buy and hold for the long haul is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Why Jamieson Wellness is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now

Jamieson Wellness is best known for its Jamieson brand, which is the leading vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand in Canada. That brand strength alone gives the company a major competitive advantage. Consumers trust Jamieson products, and once people find a supplement brand they like, they tend to stick with it for years.

What makes the business especially attractive for long-term investors is how consistent the demand is. Regardless of what the economy is doing, many consumers continue buying vitamins, supplements, and wellness products. That gives Jamieson relatively stable revenue and cash flow, which is exactly what you want from a long-term holding.

Plus, in addition to its defensive operations, Jamieson has also demonstrated that it can be an impressive growth stock. Since going public in 2017, its revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, and its normalized earnings per share have increased at a CAGR of 12.6%.

And going forward, it continues to expand its presence in markets like China, the U.S., and parts of Europe, giving it additional long-term growth opportunities without having to reinvent its product lineup.

A reliable business you can have confidence in holding for years

One of the reasons Jamieson works so well as a buy-and-hold stock is that it does not need rapid growth to deliver strong long-term returns. Instead, it compounds value through steady revenue growth, improving margins, and disciplined capital allocation.

The company generates consistent cash flow, which allows it to reinvest in product innovation, expand distribution, and return capital to shareholders. That balance between reinvestment and shareholder returns is what helps a stock quietly compound in the background over time.

In fact, because Jamieson still has so much long-term growth potential ahead of it, it makes sense for the company to reinvest the majority of its earnings back into the business. So, even though Jamieson offers a current yield of 2.8% and has increased its dividend by 84% over the last five years, it’s not sacrificing future growth just to return more cash to shareholders today.

Jamieson also has pricing power. Because its products are trusted and well recognized, it has more flexibility to pass on costs to consumers compared to generic competitors. That helps protect margins even if costs start to rise.

The bottom line

Often, the best stocks to buy and hold for the long haul are ones that offer an attractive combination of reliability and long-term growth potential, which is precisely what Jamieson offers.

It operates in a defensive industry, owns one of the strongest consumer health brands in the country, and continues to expand its reach internationally. At the same time, it generates reliable cash flow and continues to increase the dividend annually while investing the majority of its funds into future growth.

So, if you’re looking for a stock you can buy now and hold for decades, Jamieson is easily one of the best to consider.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

