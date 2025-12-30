Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Reliable Returns for Years

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Reliable Returns for Years

Two quiet Canadian dividend payers, Power Corp and Exchange Income aim to deliver dependable cash and steady growth through cycles.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Power Corp owns insurers and asset managers, offering diversification, a solid dividend, and a discount to its underlying holdings.
  • Exchange Income buys niche aviation and manufacturing businesses
  • Both prioritize steady cash flow, reasonable leverage, and payouts that can rise over time.

Some of the best investment decisions may not feel exciting at the time. Canadian dividend stocks often fall into that category, yet that is exactly why they can deliver reliable returns for years. These companies tend to operate in mature industries, generate steady cash flow, and reward shareholders consistently, even when markets wobble. While growth stocks grab attention during boom times, dividend payers quietly do the heavy lifting through cycles by paying you to stay invested. Over long periods, that combination of income and patience can add up to surprisingly strong total returns.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is one of those dividend stocks that rarely feels urgent but often proves useful. It is a holding company with stakes in financial services, insurance, asset management, and alternative investments through names like Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and a range of private holdings. That structure gives it diversification across business lines and geographies, which helps smooth earnings over time. Instead of relying on a single source of profit, Power benefits from multiple income streams that tend to behave differently across economic cycles.

Recent earnings showed that Power continues to execute steadily in a tougher environment. While higher interest rates and market volatility pressured parts of the wealth management business, insurance operations remained resilient and asset management held up better than many expected. Earnings didn’t surge, but stayed consistent, which matters more for a dividend investor than flashy growth. Management has focused on cost discipline and balance sheet strength, which supports predictable cash flow generation across its portfolio companies.

Valuation is part of what makes Power interesting right now. The dividend stock trades at a discount to the value of its underlying holdings, which has been a recurring feature over the years. That gap can narrow when sentiment improves, offering capital upside alongside income. The dividend yield sits comfortably above the broader market, and the payout ratio remains reasonable given the diversified earnings base. For investors looking for reliability rather than speed, Power offers a blend of income, stability, and the potential for gradual value recognition over time.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) operates in a very different corner of the market, but it appeals to the same long-term mindset. EIF owns a collection of aviation and aerospace businesses along with manufacturing and industrial services operations. On the surface, it looks complex, but the core idea is simple. It buys niche, cash-generating businesses with long-term contracts and predictable demand, then holds them for the long haul. That model has allowed EIF to grow steadily while paying a monthly dividend.

Recent earnings highlighted the strength of that approach. Revenue and adjusted earnings continued to trend higher, supported by strong demand for aviation services and stable performance in the manufacturing segment. Importantly, much of EIF’s revenue comes from government, defence, and essential service contracts, which reduces sensitivity to economic slowdowns. While aviation sounds cyclical, many of EIF’s operations focus on medevac, surveillance, and regional connectivity, areas where demand does not disappear in a downturn.

From a valuation perspective, EIF trades at a premium to some traditional dividend stocks, but that premium reflects its growth record. The dividend stock has a long history of increasing its dividend while also reinvesting in acquisitions that add to cash flow. The monthly dividend appeals to income investors, but the real attraction is the company’s ability to grow that payout over time. Management has consistently emphasized conservative leverage and disciplined deal-making, which helps protect the dividend even when markets tighten.

Bottom line

Dividend investing is rarely about finding the highest yield or the most exciting story. Instead it’s about finding businesses that can keep doing their job year after year, through good markets and bad. Power offers diversification and stability rooted in financial services, while Exchange Income delivers dependable cash flow through essential operations and disciplined acquisitions. Right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from both.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW$73.1195$2.45$232.75Quarterly$6,945.45
EIF$83.7483$2.76$229.08Monthly$6,940.42

Together, these show why Canadian dividend stocks can remain a reliable foundation for investors who value consistency, patience, and long-term returns over short-term excitement.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 11% from all-time highs, this TSX dividend stock trades at a cheap multiple and offers significant upside potential.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are reliable and offer compelling yields, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality Canadian stock doesn't just have the potential to surge in 2026; it could be one of the best…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

The Stocks I’m Most Excited to Buy in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks are incredibly cheap and some of the best-run businesses in Canada, making them two of the best…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These four Canadian ETFs are some of the best investments to buy in your TFSA, especially for beginner investors.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Paying TFSA Dividend Stock Yields 13% Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A near-13% monthly yield from Allied Properties REIT can work for TFSA income if you can handle office headwinds and…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Boralex is a Canadian dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 3%…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% From Highs to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck Resources is still well off its highs, but its cash flow, copper focus, and shareholder returns could make today’s…

Read more »