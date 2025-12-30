Member Login
Why These 3 Canadian Stocks Have a Serious Advantage Over Global Markets in 2026

These Canadian stocks look like prime buying opportunities for investors looking for relative value in a market that’s been defined by volatility of late.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Canadian flag

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Top Canadian Stocks to Watch: Royal Bank of Canada, Cameco, and Fortis are highlighted as strong picks for long-term investors seeking diversification, with promising growth prospects in 2026.
  • Sector Leaders: Royal Bank of Canada is set to capitalize on financial sector trends, Cameco benefits from the rise in uranium demand for nuclear power, and Fortis stands out with its reliable dividend growth.

Finding top Canadian stocks with the ability to outperform global markets is one of my favourite pastimes. Indeed, there happen to be quite a few names I could have included on this list, with some top Canadian stocks really surging in 2025, and poised for big gains ahead in 2026.

With that said, here are three of my top picks for long-term investors looking for some diversification in their portfolios today.

Royal Bank of Canada

A leader in the Canadian financials sector, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is about as blue as blue chips come in this market.

The country’s second-largest company, Royal Bank has held pole position in this market for many years. A global top-10 bank with its tentacles in every business line imaginable, Royal Bank has carved out a dominant market position in most of its key operating areas.

Bolstered by a very strong regulatory environment in Canada, Royal Bank stands poised to benefit from underlying growth trends in this sector more than others.

This is a bank with excellent margins, which are poised to increase. With a steepening yield curve and expectations that consumer spending and loan growth could improve in 2026, the Big 5 Canadian bank has surged along with its global peers. I expect this trend to continue into 2026 and think this is a top-tier option to consider right now.

Cameco

Another Canadian company leading the way, in the key uranium sector, Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a leader in providing the fuel of the future to global operators building new reactors.

With surging power demands tied to new data centres being brought online by the month, this is a company that could benefit from the rise of small nuclear reactors. That’s a trend I see as inevitable. And so do many of the best minds on Wall and Bay Street.

Looking at the chart above, it’s clear that there’s plenty of bullish momentum underpinning this stock’s growth profile. For those who find themselves in a similar camp as myself, this is a top name to own for the long term, and I’m looking to buy dips.

Fortis

A leading Canadian utility giant, Fortis (TSX:FTS) doesn’t get the same amount of attention as many of its global peers in this sector.

That said, for investors looking for relative value and a dividend stock with a penchant for increasing its distribution over the long term, that’s a good thing. For 52 consecutive years, Fortis hasn’t missed the opportunity to hike its dividend. That makes this company a unique play in a stable sector defined by robust cash flows.

Those thinking long term who want a sleep-well-at-night option can’t go wrong with Fortis and its 3.6% dividend yield right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

