Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $120 a Month in Passive Income

With a low net-debt leverage ratio of 1.2x and expanding production, the company is positioned to sustain its dividends

Behold the strong balance sheet: With a low net-debt leverage ratio of 1.2x and expanding production, the company is positioned to sustain its dividends

Retirement portfolio construction shouldn’t be too complicated. While sophisticated portfolio management strategies may involve calculus on Sharpe Ratios and the Greek letters like Betas and Alphas, the basic goal is simple: to make a desired income stream from a portfolio or achieve capital growth targets. Passive income ideas appeal because they bring relative “certainty” to dividend-related gains and may do the heavy lifting for total returns.

Individual investors can succeed by setting simple, understandable portfolio targets. For example, adding a new position that generates an extra $100 a month in dividend income for 2026 is a tangible goal. By buying just 2,000 shares of Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) stock, Canadian investors could make an additional $120 a month in passive income from this energy stock’s high-yield monthly dividend.

How to make $120 a month in passive income

For approximately $17,500, you can build a $120 monthly income stream with Cardinal Energy stock’s monthly dividend to secure your retirement cash flow needs. The TSX dividend stock offers an 8.2% annual dividend yield with monthly payouts, which appeals to long-term investors seeking reliable income.

Here is how the investment breaks down at recent prices:

Dividend Stock to Buy Recent Price Investment Number of Shares Dividend Per Share Total Dividend Frequency Total Annual Dividend Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) $8.76 $17,520 2,000 $0.06 $120.00 Monthly $1,440.00

Why Cardinal Energy stock is a confident buy for passive income

Cardinal Energy is a monthly dividend stock that is on a tear after rising 32% in 2025. The market has discovered this $1.4 billion Canadian oil stock as it prints new highs. The story here is one of pure balance sheet invincibility and high-yield passive income, with strong capital gains adding a growth flavour to the enticing passive income treat.

Execution at its best

The company recently completed the construction of its first thermal project in Reford, Saskatchewan. Most notably, Cardinal completed the steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) project weeks ahead of schedule and on budget, without cost overruns and timeline extensions. This is execution at its best, with early productivity results outperforming management’s models.

A game-changing 2026 outlook

Cardinal Energy’s overall outlook improves significantly with the additional production from its Reford thermal oil asset in 2026. At US$65 WTI, management expects this additional production to add approximately $100 million of adjusted funds flow in 2026. The project should add around 6,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) to the company’s base-case oil production capacity of about 21,500 bbl/d.

This substantial increase in lower-cost production is expected to improve Cardinal Energy stock’s corporate cash breakeven point and strengthen the sustainability of the dividend. It effectively sets Cardinal up for future revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth as commodity prices improve.

Safety in “Zero Net Debt” ambitions

Cardinal Energy’s capital management policy involves maintaining limited net debt exposure. Although the company drew 46% of its $240 million credit facilities to finalize the Reford project, its net debt-to-adjusted funds flow multiple at 1.2 times is one of the lowest in the industry. Should oil prices trend lower for longer, or if interest rates take another turn, the debt should remain manageable without risking the dividend too much.

Strong future growth prospects: Project 2

Management isn’t stopping at Reford. Thermal oil projects are catalysts for free cash flow growth. While Reford may increase basic adjusted funds flow per share by 47%, a similar initiative referred to as Project 2 may boost funds flow per share growth by another 32%. This would reduce the total payout ratio to 61% and significantly de-risk the dividend over the next five years.

The Foolish bottom-line

For many Canadians building a stock portfolio for retirement, the dream is to generate enough passive income to cover the bills or retire early. To turn that dream into a reality, you need consistency, reliability, and to invest in business models that hold up even when market winds shift.

Cardinal Energy stock offers potential peace of mind. With its monthly dividend promising an 8.2% yield for 2026, low-decline assets, and a massive new revenue stream coming online, it is a prime candidate for income-focused portfolios. Buying 2,000 shares in January could be the simple portfolio move that secures you an extra $1,440 a year passive income stream.