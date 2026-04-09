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1 Stock I Plan to Load Up on in 2026

Here’s why this reliable Canadian stock with compelling long-term growth potential is at the top of my buy list for 2026.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is a 2026 buy‑and‑hold candidate that pairs regulated utility stability with growing midstream/export exposure (Ridley Island) to rising Asian demand for natural gas liquids.
  • Its fee‑based, long‑term contracted cash flows plus utility earnings offer predictable income and organic growth potential, supporting a ~2.7% yield while reducing commodity sensitivity.
  • Note the stock is up ~15% YTD and sits above historical averages, so consider accumulating patiently and buying on weakness.

When investors think about stocks to load up on, the focus is usually on high-growth names or whatever trend is dominating headlines. And throughout 2025 and into 2026, one of the biggest investing themes that investors have been looking to load up on is artificial intelligence and data infrastructure stocks.

But some of the best long-term opportunities are often not necessarily the obvious ones everyone is already talking about. Instead, they’re businesses with strong and reliable cash flow, clear growth runways, and exposure to long-term trends that still aren’t fully appreciated.

That’s exactly why AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is a stock on my radar in 2026. AltaGas is by no means a flashy stock. However, it’s a stock I’m looking to load up on over time, especially as global energy markets continue to shift.

Natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Why is AltaGas a stock to watch in 2026?

One of the biggest reasons AltaGas looks so compelling is its positioning in the global energy market. While a lot of attention gets paid to oil prices, especially with the ongoing geopolitical tensions pushing crude higher, the more important story right now is natural gas liquids like propane and butane.

Demand from Asia continues to grow as countries look for cleaner, more flexible energy sources, and that demand continues to rise.

At the same time, reliability is becoming just as important as supply. That’s where Canada, and especially the West Coast, has a major advantage.

Canada is an attractive option for Asian energy buyers because it’s politically stable, which, as we’ve seen from global conflicts, is increasingly important. In addition, we continue to build infrastructure and have direct access to Pacific shipping routes.

Growing energy demand

Why is this relevant for investors? Because AltaGas sits right in the middle of that. Its Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal gives it direct exposure to growing Asian demand, allowing it to efficiently ship Canadian energy overseas.

And unlike producers, AltaGas doesn’t rely heavily on commodity prices to generate returns.

In fact, AltaGas is incredibly reliable because it operates utility businesses. But on top of that, a large portion of its midstream business, including its export business, is backed by long-term contracts and fee-based structures, which leads to more predictable cash flow.

That combination is what makes the business so attractive. On one hand, the utility business generates steady, regulated earnings, and on the other hand, AltaGas offers exposure to a business with similar economics and predictability, but with even more long-term growth potential.

That balance is what makes the stock one of the best to buy and hold for the long haul, especially through different market environments, which is exactly what you want if you’re building a position over time.

AltaGas combines a reliable dividend today with compelling long-term growth potential

AltaGas’s midstream business already has a tonne of organic growth potential over the long haul as Asian energy demand continues to climb.

In addition to that long-term potential, though, that organic growth is supported by AltaGas continuing to invest in expanding its export capacity, which should drive steady earnings growth going forward.

That’s why AltaGas is one of the best stocks to start loading up on in 2026. This isn’t a short-term trade based on oil prices surging. It’s a long-term investment tied to global energy demand, infrastructure constraints, and the importance of reliable suppliers.

That’s what separates AltaGas from a typical Canadian utility or midstream stock. It offers growth without taking on the same level of volatility you’d see in more cyclical businesses, while still returning a tonne of cash to investors. In fact, right now it offers a current yield of roughly 2.7%.

With all that said, valuation still matters, and AltaGas has had a strong run recently, up roughly 15% year to date, and is currently trading above its historical average.

So, while this is exactly the kind of business I want to own for the long term, it’s one I’m willing to be patient with and look to buy on weakness.

Because when you combine stable cash flow, a growing export business, and strong positioning in an ever-growing global energy market, AltaGas is exactly the kind of stock that can quietly compound over time.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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