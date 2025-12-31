Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

With energy stocks moving unevenly, CNQ stock is once again testing investor patience and conviction.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock has stayed steady even without big price jumps, raising an important buy, hold, or sell question for investors.
  • CNQ keeps delivering strong production, cash flow, and dividends despite mixed market moves.
  • The gap between CNQ stock’s business performance and share price tells a deeper story worth exploring.

If you’ve been looking for a reliable TSX energy company, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), or CNQ stock, is likely already on your watchlist. While it may not always be a very exciting stock to own, it has maintained a solid track record of rewarding patient investors with attractive dividends and handsome capital gains for decades.

Even though CNQ stock hasn’t surged lately as some investors expected, its earnings and guidance updates continue to show strength. That gap between its operational performance and share price movement is worth exploring. In this article, I’ll talk about CNQ stock, review its latest financial performance, and explain whether this energy giant still makes sense as a buy, a hold, or a sell right now.

CNQ stock

This Calgary-based crude oil and natural gas producer has operations across Western Canada, the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa.

After rallying by nearly 200% over the last five years, CNQ stock is currently trading around $45 per share, giving it a market cap of about $93.9 billion. It rewards investors with a quarterly dividend and offers an annualized dividend yield of roughly 5.2% at the current market price.

What CNQ’s operations say about the business

In the third quarter of 2025, Canadian Natural delivered record production of roughly 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. With the help of accretive acquisitions and organic growth across oil sands, liquids, and natural gas assets, the company’s total quarterly production rose 19% YoY (year-over-year). As a result, its adjusted net earnings reached $1.8 billion, while adjusted funds flow came in at $3.9 billion.

Although its reported net earnings were lower due to a non-cash charge tied to higher future abandonment cost estimates in the North Sea, CNQ’s operating performance remained solid.

Financial trends and shareholder returns

Canadian Natural’s revenue rose nearly 7% YoY in the latest quarter, helped by higher production volumes. Its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed more than 15% YoY due mainly to improved operating efficiency and strong performance from oil sands mining and upgrading assets. Similarly, the firm’s EBITDA margin also expanded compared to last year, supported by industry-leading operating costs at key facilities.

Interestingly, the Canadian oil and gas giant returned about $1.5 billion through dividends and share repurchases in the most recent quarter alone. The company has now grown its dividend for 25 consecutive years, clearly highlighting its reputation as a dependable income stock.

What the long-term outlook means for CNQ stock

Taking the bigger picture into account can clarify if CNQ stock is best seen as a buying opportunity, something to hold, or a stock to move on from.

For 2026, Canadian Natural has outlined an operating capital budget of about $6.3 billion and is targeting production between 1.59 and 1.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. That points to roughly 3% production growth at the midpoint, with liquids making up the majority of output. The company is also beginning engineering work on future oil sands and thermal projects that could support value creation beyond 2026.

With its long life, low decline asset base, disciplined capital allocation, and strong free cash flow generation, CNQ stock appears well-positioned for investors seeking income and stability. Overall, I’d consider it a hold for those already in, while investors looking for dependable income could still find value at current levels, even if it may not be a great stock for short-term trading.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Buy 2,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock for $120 a Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Buy 2,000 shares of Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) stock to earn $120 in monthly passive income from its 8.2% yield

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Stock: TC Energy vs. Enbridge

| Jitendra Parashar

Both TC Energy and Enbridge pay dependable dividends, but differences in their yield, growth visibility, and execution could shape returns…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

Do you overlook utility stocks like Fortis? Such reliable, boring businesses often end up being some of the best long-term…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Enbridge's dividend performance and explore alternatives with higher growth rates in the current economic climate.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s How a Couple Could Earn Over $8,000 a Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple TFSA plan can turn two accounts into $8,000 of tax-free income, with Northland Power as a key growth…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Energy Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Thrive Through Rate Cuts?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is worth buying, especially if there's more room for the Bank of Canada to cut rates in…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a world-class blue-chip stock long-term investors should consider for many reasons, but here are three.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Your Best Bets as Canadian Energy Stocks Get Their Chance to Shine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best investments on the market today come from Canadian energy stocks. Here are two stellar picks to…

Read more »