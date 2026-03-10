Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

Want Growth and Dividends From the Same Portfolio? These 2 Canadian Stocks Deliver Both

Under-the-radar Canadian companies offer big yields, but they rely on very different cash-flow engines.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Polaris sells renewable power under long contracts and holds plenty of cash, but reported a net loss.
  • Atrium pays monthly income from mortgage interest with conservative loan-to-value levels, but carries real estate credit risk.
  • Both can work if cash flow stays steady, yet each needs close monitoring of execution and credit conditions.

If you’ve ever been frustrated by finding a stock that doesn’t force you into an either/or trade-off between growth and income, you’re not alone. These stocks are harder to find than you’d think.

The best mix usually shows up when a company can grow cash flow per share, pay a dividend that it can actually afford, and still keep enough capital to reinvest. You also want a business that can handle a few ugly quarters without cutting the payout or diluting shareholders. A reasonable valuation helps, but consistency matters more, because you’re trying to build a habit of compounding, not win a one-quarter beauty contest. So let’s look at two to consider on the TSX today.

woman looks ahead of her over water

Source: Getty Images

Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSX:PIF) looks like an interesting blend of growth and income as it sells renewable power under long-term contracts. It operates a portfolio across the Americas, and the key attraction is that its revenue does not rely on day-to-day electricity prices the way a merchant power producer might. Over the last year, it pushed further into Puerto Rico, adding the Punta Lima wind farm and setting up a new angle to pair generation with grid-support services.

In 2025, it reported revenue of $80.5 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $56.5 million, while energy production reached 810,731 MWh. It also produced operating cash flow of $35.2 million and ended the year with $93.2 million in cash, which matters a lot for a smaller dividend payer. It still posted a net loss of $2.7 million, which helps explain why the Canadian stock can screen with a negative price-to-earnings (P/E), roughly around negative 16. Even so, if you’re in for a dividend, it offers a 6.8% yield at writing.

If you’re comfortable looking past that net loss to the underlying operating cash flow, Polaris is an interesting opportunity today.

Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) takes a completely different path to the same goal. It’s a Mortgage Investment Corporation that lends against Canadian real estate, and it aims to pay shareholders a stable monthly dividend from the interest it earns. Over the last year, the conversation has stayed focused on credit quality and funding access, because those are the two levers that decide whether a mortgage lender can keep paying steadily through a choppy economy.

In the third quarter of 2025, it reported revenue of $21.0 million and net income of $11.9 million, or $0.25 per share. It also reported a mortgage portfolio of $917.3 million and emphasized conservative underwriting, with 96% of the portfolio in first mortgages and an average loan-to-value of 60.8%. It even expanded its line of credit from $340 million to $380 million after the quarter, which signals lender confidence and helps support ongoing originations. Meanwhile, it trades at just 11.5 times earnings, with a hefty 7.8% yield.

Bottom line

If you want long-term growth and dividends in the same portfolio, these two give you complementary engines. Polaris offers contracted renewable power with a meaningful yield and a growth path tied to Puerto Rico expansion and storage, but it can look lumpy on earnings. Atrium offers monthly income supported by conservative lending metrics and steady profitability, but it carries real estate credit risk that you cannot ignore. And here is what even $7,000 could bring in from an investment in both stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
PIF$12.18574$0.82$470.68Monthly
AI$12.00583$0.93$542.19Quarterly

Together, these stocks deliver income now and growth potential over time, as long as you stay focused on the business fundamentals and not just the yield. That framing is a constant theme in Stock Advisor Canada, where the analysts find income stocks that have the chops to back up their yields. If you want to learn more, it is worth checking out.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Renewable Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a consistent record of paying and growing dividends and are offering high yields of over 5%.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $1,000 a Month With No Tax

| Adam Othman

Generate tax-free income by investing in these monthly dividend-paying TSX stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $2,000 in Monthly Income

| Adam Othman

Generate extra monthly income by adding shares of this TSX-traded income fund to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a $300 Monthly Tax-Free Income Stream

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Maximize your TFSA contributions to build up a reliable monthly income generating portfolio, with stocks like NWH.UN.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two reliable high-yield Canadian stocks to buy now that are made for long-term dividend investors.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Still Offer a Good Price

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars still trade at attractive prices and have the potential to consistently increase dividends.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Driving the AI Infrastructure Buildout — and Why It Matters

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) looks too good to ignore as its $100 billion spend seeks to unlock serious long-term value.

Read more »